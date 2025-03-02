WWE legend to reunite with Cody Rhodes after John Cena turned heel and joined The Rock? Exploring the possibility

By Ammar Safdar
Modified Mar 02, 2025 15:58 GMT
The Rock, John Cena, Cody Rhodes &amp; Travis Scott
John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 [Image credits: WWE.com & Sony LIV's WWE stream]

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 had one of the most shocking ends to an event in pro wrestling history. John Cena turned heel to join forces with The Rock and brutalized Cody Rhodes ahead of their title match at WrestleMania 41.

Seeing as Cody is outnumbered, he may need some backup in his feud with The Final Boss and The Cenation Leader. One big name who could help The American Nightmare is his best friend and mentor, Randy Orton.

The Apex Predator has been by the Undisputed WWE Champion's side since he returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2023. He helped him stand against The Bloodline and Kevin Owens, so he could be by his side against his biggest challenge to date too.

It would also add a lot of excitement to the storyline because of Randy Orton and John Cena's long and storied history as rivals. The two men were the top stars in WWE for more than a decade.

Randy Orton is also feuding with Kevin Owens currently. The Viper helping Cody Rhodes could even lead to The Prizefighter joining forces with The Rock and John Cena. KO has been at odds with Triple H and other WWE officials for several months now, so he could capitalize on the situation and get The Final Boss' help to get revenge.

WrestleMania 41 is a little over a month away, so a lot of twists and turns in Cody Rhodes' struggle against The Rock and John Cena can be expected.

Randy Orton wants to work with John Cena during his WWE retirement tour

Randy Orton and John Cena were the faces of WWE for a long time. The Viper excelled at being a heel, while The GOAT was the ultimate good guy.

The duo having one final feud, with the roles finally reversed, would be very interesting to watch, especially for the fans who have witnessed their previous rivalries.

While speaking to Cody Rhodes on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Randy Orton said he wanted to work one final program with John Cena.

"I would love to work with the man and have a couple of TVs or more to set it up and really make something special of it, because no matter how much we faced each other back in the day, almost to the point where people were sick of it, when people look back and think about it they're like, 'Oh, Orton, Cena, wow, it was this amazing rivalry.'"
The Viper helping The American Nightmare against the 16-time world champion would be a great way to set up one final match between them.

