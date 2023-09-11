WWE legend's son to officially replace Jey Uso in The Bloodline? Chances of massive debut explored

Jey Uso recently joined WWE RAW as its newest member after leaving SmackDown. He returned at Payback 2023, appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect, with Cody Rhodes announcing Jey's move to the red brand. Upon his first appearance, Jey was involved in various segments, including those with Sami Zayn, Adam Pearce, and The Judgment Day.

However, the latest news of Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, leaving Booker T's Reality of Wrestling has sparked speculation regarding him possibly replacing Jey Uso in The Bloodline. This news was shared by Booker T himself during his Hall of Fame podcast. He said that he could not tell fans when they would see Fatu again as he was no longer with ROW due to "irreconcilable differences."

For those unaware, Reality of Wrestling promotion is owned and run by Booker T. As the Hall of Famer is an active part of the Stamford-based promotion and works as a commentator on NXT, it is highly unlikely for Fatu to make his debut in WWE after having irreconcilable differences with him.

Booker T has also revealed that he is certain that Zilla is taking bookings from other independent promotions, which seemingly clarifies the future of the Samoan member. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the near future and whether WWE will decide to sign Zilla Fatu or not.

Jey Uso's status for tonight's RAW & full preview

As of now, the company hasn't announced anything for Jey Uso for this week's RAW. It is still unknown whether the former Right Hand Man will appear on tonight's edition of the red brand or not. However, the company has announced various high-profile matches and segments.

As Gunther recently became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, the company is set to celebrate this accolade on RAW. Additionally, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, but this time, Dominik Mysterio will be banned from ringside.

Moreover, the heated feud between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura will likely continue on tonight's show, which may eventually lead to a rematch between the two.

The company has also announced Cody Rhodes' appearance for tonight's show. However, this might be Rhodes' last appearance on the red brand in case Adam Pearce trades him to SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for us on tonight's show.