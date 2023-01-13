Brock Lesnar's real-life relationship with Sable left WWE legend Jim Cornette surprised, as per his comments that he made about two years ago.

Sable made her WWE return in mid-2003 and began appearing on SmackDown on a regular basis. Lesnar was the top name on the blue brand at the time. The two stars met around that time and quickly grew close.

Brock Lesnar left WWE a year later, with Sable following him in August 2004. They tied the knot in May 2006 and have two children together.

A couple of years ago, WWE veteran Jim Cornette opened up about Lesnar's relationship with Sable. Jim stated that he couldn't believe that Lesnar wanted the former Women's Champion in his life. Check out Cornette's full comments below:

"Oh God, sometime in the mid-2000s? And I was like, "What the f**k?" I mean, to each his own. But Brock Lesnar... a guy who hates people, hates to socialize, hates to go anywhere. Even worse than me! Hates being around human beings and the two people he wants most in his life are Sable and Paul Heyman."

You can check out the video below:

Brock Lesnar described Sable as "a remarkable woman" in his book

Lesnar went through an incredibly rough patch after his WWE exit in 2004. It got to a point where he was ready to swallow his pride and return to WWE. He went on to do well in NJPW and later became a mainstream star courtesy of his UFC stint.

Sable supported Lesnar through thick and thin and the duo's bond only strengthened with time. Here's what Lesnar had to say about Sable in his book that came out in 2011:

"I hated it when Rena was on the road. There is a lot of testosterone in the business, and I was worried about what some jacka*s might do or say to her. But Rena is a remarkable woman, and she can take care of herself. She did finally leave the WWE, but not because they were treating her wrong or anything like that. She didn’t do it because they disrespected her. She left for me. My wife is an amazing woman."

It has been almost two decades since Sable parted ways with WWE. She has been away from the limelight all these years. Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, is still one of the most popular stars in pro-wrestling and is a guaranteed future Hall of Famer.

What was your reaction when you first heard of Lesnar's relationship with Sable?

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes