WWE legend to turn heel after 7 years & replace Paul Heyman as The Vision’s manager? Potential explored

The Vision has been dominating the WWE RAW roster since WrestleMania, and Clash in Paris just had the faction delivering another statement. Roman Reigns managed to defeat Bronson Reed in a singles match, but the aftermath ended up being quite painful for him.

Ad

Reigns took down his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, with his submission hold, but ended up falling victim to a massive attack from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, which led to the star being taken to the hospital. Paul Heyman was also taken to a medical facility and might be taken off the TV for a few weeks.

This makes it clear that The Vision will have to make their appearances without their manager for a few weeks, which could prove quite interesting. WWE could use this to twist the entire storyline and bring a new manager into the play, adding more power to the faction and, most importantly, elevating the status of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch as the leaders of the faction.

Ad

Trending

The only name who could replace Paul Heyman to leave the world talking in this main event spot is the Chief Content Officer of the company himself, Triple H. The Hall of Famer, alongside his executive role in the company, could make a heel turn for the first time since 2018 and return to some character work as the new manager for The Vision.

Ad

The Game could further be named as the driving force behind the faction, marking his reunion with Seth Rollins after seven years. A potential move like this would not only leave the world shocked but would also make the faction much more powerful, adding major interest to the storyline. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the faction and Paul Heyman after the attack on him at Clash in Paris.

Ad

Triple H addressed Seth Rollins’ hatred for former WWE Champion CM Punk

The hatred between Seth Rollins and CM Punk has crossed all boundaries, and the rivalry between the two men has been clear proof of it. After Seth pulled the Ruse of the Century by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk, Triple H addressed the hostility between them during the SummerSlam Post-Show conference.

Ad

"It's his passion for this business that drives his hatred, his unforgiveness of CM Punk. CM Punk wronged the one thing that Seth Rollins cares about, the WWE, and he will never forgive him about [sic] that. He cannot go past it. I feel they are destined to do that until one of them is done," Triple H noted.

Ad

Punk is seemingly set to bring back his wife, AJ Lee, to WWE after Rollins teamed up with his wife, Becky Lynch. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the feud next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More