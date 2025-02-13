WWE legend to turn heel after attacking Adam Pearce, Paul Heyman in trouble? - 3 Things that could happen if CM Punk loses at Elimination Chamber

CM Punk has been trying to get his hands on the world championship for quite some time now. The Best in the World entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match back in 2024 with the same goal in mind but ended up getting injured, which forced him to stay out of action for a while.

After a series of gruelling matches with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins over the past few months, Punk entered the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match with big hopes but again failed to win after Logan Paul tossed him out of the ring to surprise the world.

With a Royal Rumble victory out of the picture now, The Best in the World is set to enter the Elimination Chamber match, with hopes to win the battle and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, winning the Elimination Chamber will surely not be a cakewalk.

With a stacked battlefield for the upcoming match, Punk winning isn't quite easy. Let's check out a few things CM Punk could do if he ends up losing the Elimination Chamber match as well.

#3. Turn heel by attacking Adam Pearce

CM Punk has been among the biggest attractions in WWE since his return back in 2023. The Second City Saint is one of the most influential stars in the wrestling industry and will do anything and everything to accomplish his goals.

If Punk ends up losing the Elimination Chamber match as well, he might lose his cool and attack Adam Pearce to shock the world with a heel turn. Punk could unleash an attack on the RAW General Manager for keeping him out of the World title picture since his return, and end up garnering a lot of attention with a new character.

#2. CM Punk could feud with Logan Paul

CM Punk did the unthinkable when he eliminated both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns from the Men's Royal Rumble Match a few weeks ago. However, The Best in the World got carried away with the celebration which allowed Logan Paul to toss him out of the ring, which was a shock to millions around the world.

Logan Paul is also set to enter the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this year, and The Second City Saint could end up being eliminated by the social media sensation yet again. This could eventually lead to Punk calling out Logan Paul following the premium live event, setting up a WrestleMania feud with the star.

#1. Call in Paul Heyman's favour to get himself inserted in the main event of WrestleMania

CM Punk still has a massive favour from Paul Heyman lying in his back pocket, earned after teaming up with Roman Reigns at WarGames. If The Best in the World ends up losing the Elimination Chamber match, he could call in his favour to get inserted in the main event of WrestleMania.

John Cena is speculated to win the Elimination Chamber match this year and head to WrestleMania and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Second City Saint could use his favour to punch his ticket to The Grandest Stage of Them All and make it a Triple Threat match.

With recent reports suggesting that many in the company were rooting for Rhodes, Cena, and Punk to lock horns in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania, this might very well be the way WWE books the title match at The Show of Shows. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for CM Punk on The Road to WrestleMania.

