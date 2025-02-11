WWE legend to turn heel for the first time in 22 years after losing Elimination Chamber? Looking at the possibility 

A WWE legend might turn heel in the last leg of his wrestling career. Although a risky move, heel turns can generate excitement with a wrestler's character. John Cena never turned heel once he shed the villainous character of the Dr. of Thuganomics back in 2005. And now, at 47, Cena might become a heel after 22 years.

John Cena became heel for the only time in his wrestling career when he turned on his tag team partner Billy Kidman during a match on SmackDown in 2002. He continued to have heel traits in his Dr. of Thuganomics character until 2005.

After becoming the WWE Champion in 2005, he turned face once again and has never turned heel again. As the Cenation leader, he became a massive babyface, even becoming the face of the company, and the company never turned him heel again.

However, as Cena nears the end of his illustrious career, he might consider becoming a villain once again. That might happen at Elimination Chamber PLE next month. If Cena loses the Chamber match, which is his last ticket to WrestleMania 41, he might turn on the winner, who might be either CM Punk or Seth Rollins.

Cena might even attack Cody Rhodes on RAW after Elimination Chamber and pitch himself for a title shot at WrestleMania 41. Since it's his last chance for his record 17th title win, the 16-time WWE Champion could go to any length to win the gold.

John Cena almost turned heel when feuding with WWE legend The Rock in 2011

John Cena once revealed that he turned heel when feuding with The Rock in 2011. Before heading to their first-ever WrestleMania brawl, Cena said that he heard there were plans to turn him heel, but it was later shelved due to business reasons.

"I got word that they were gonna do it. I went out and recorded a new song. I went out and got all new gear," Cena said on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

However, according to Cena, the heel plans were dropped as he was a huge star who secured record merchandise sales. Since heel characters do not sell merchandise, Vince McMahon decided not to turn him into a heel.

For a young John Cena fan, it may be difficult to digest the fact that their Cenation leader was also once a heel. When Cena made his debut against Kurt Angle in 2002, he was no less than a jobber, and it appeared he wouldn't last long.

However, as fate would have it, Cena turned the tables when he adorned the Dr. of Thuganomics character and cut hot promos with the mic. Before that, it was said that Cena was almost shown the door, and had Stephanie not spotted a young John Cena's exceptional rapping skills on a bus, Cena wouldn't be where he is today. He became a 16-time WWE Champion, carrying the company on his shoulders for over a decade.

It will be interesting to see how the WWE Universe responds if the WWE legend turns heel.

