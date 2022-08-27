5 WWE Legends who owe their career to Vince McMahon

You can either respect Vince McMahon for turning the wrestling industry into a multi-media, sports entertainment juggernaut or hate everything about him.

However, it is hard to deny that he has left a lasting impact on everyone in the WWE Universe. Most notably, all the superstars and legends he's worked with for decades. The likes of The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, and many more superstars owe not only their allegiance but also their legacies to the former CEO of WWE.

Today, we look at five WWE legends who say they owe their wrestling careers to Vince McMahon.

#5. Teddy Long owes everything to Vince McMahon

Teddy Long is a legend of the industry

This one might be a little surprising to some readers, but you have to give credit where it's due to former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long. He has been loyal to the WWE brand and to Vince McMahon since arriving in WWE in the mid-90s. Outside of his tenure as a manager for the team of Doom, Ice Train, and a few other stars in WCW, Teddy Long has been faithful to the former WWE Chairman.

During a past interview, Long heaped praise on Vince McMahon and called him the "rock" of WWE.

“Vince [McMahon] has been there a real long time. He’s very creative, very smart. I hope the company survives without him because Vince was the rock right there. He kept everything together. He’s going to be missed, that’s all I can say. He’s the reason that I’m where I am today. He really took care of my career. I owe it to nobody but Vince McMahon.”

These days, Teddy Long continues to make sporadic appearances for WWE.

#4. Edge owes his Hall of Fame career to the former CEO

"The Rated R Superstar" Edge

Edge returned to in-ring competition after a ten-year retirement at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble. The Rated R Superstar has been loyal and has nothing but great things to say about Vince McMahon.

During a 2017 interview with Sports Illustrated, Edge said that he was grateful for the opportunities he was handed in WWE.

"There are not many with Vince's work ethic, and I think what that does is breeds it in a lot of his performers, especially the ones that make it to the top. If it isn't already in you, it will be taught to you by Vince, whose go-to was usually to push, not praise, but that was OK with me. I'll still call or text Vince, and it's not about bad things or complaints or gripes. When I got dual-citizenship, I called him thanked him for the opportunities he afforded me in his company. I don't know how often he hears that."

Edge is currently a part of the RAW brand, involved in a feud with members of The Judgment Day.

#3. The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels

"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels has been a trusted ally of Vince McMahon since the late 80s. Michaels has achieved a lot during his WWE career, becoming a four-time world champion and the first-ever Grand Slam Champion.

Everything that Michaels became in WWE is owed to Vince McMahon. The former WWE Chairman was one of the few people who could put The Heartbreak Kid in his place. However, he could also steer Michaels in the right direction during his darkest times, personally and professionally.

During an interview with the Miami Herald, Michaels stated that despite his arguments with McMahon, they never had any animosity and that the former CEO never thought he was being unprofessional.

"Vince McMahon, the guy I argued with more than anybody, understood it. He understood that it wasn't unprofessionalism or ego that was driving all that. It was a desire and a passion to be the guy and to be the absolute very best that I could be.... He tells people all the time the reason he didn't fire me is because he could see through all that. Ultimately, when it came down to his way or my way, he always knew when he said, ‘This is what I want done, period.' He knew I'd do it, and I always did."

Shawn Michaels was recently promoted to Vice President of Talent Development Creative for the NXT brand.

#3. The tag team of the century: Hulk Hogan & Vince McMahon

The Immortal Hulk Hogan

Let's be realistic here. If it weren't for the combination of Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon, there may never have been a WrestleMania. Hogan went on to get his big push from Vince McMahon during the Hulkamania era, and the rest is history.

Hogan and McMahon have maintained a respectful relationship over the years. They've been at war with each other and have fought side-by-side in the trenches together. Hogan was reinstated back to WWE in 2021 following his sex tape scandal, with McMahon going the extra mile to have Hogan and the nWo inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame.

Hogan owes McMahon a debt of gratitude and a big thank you for helping create, shape, and mold his career. The Hall of Famer was interviewed on The Herd as he spoke candidly on how McMahon made him a star in WWE.

“Iran was holding like 444 hostages at the time. There was a real political thing going on and I wrestled the Iron Sheik. I had a tiger hit, and I won the WWE title. The whole wrestling world changed and at that moment I went, 'oh my gosh, my career is never gonna be the same.' And it was like a rocket that took off to the moon.”

The Hulkster is currently making sporadic appearances for WWE. His last appearance for the company came at WrestleMania 37, where he was the co-host alongside Titus O'Neil.

#2. A golden opportunity for John Cena

John Cena became a household name in 2005 after becoming WWE Champion, with his career taking off substantially during the beginning stages of the PG Era. Cena became the poster child for the post-Ruthless Aggression era in WWE and went on to win 16 world titles.

The Cenation Leader has gone on record saying that he owes McMahon a lot when it comes to his career with the company.

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, Cena was asked about his thoughts on WWE owning his image rights. He had the following to say:

"Howard, before this [wrestling career] I was a kid in a small Massachusetts town, mowing lawns for a golf course. I don’t mind kicking a percentage of my earnings to the person [Vince McMahon] who gave me a chance and an opportunity… If anything, that’s a sign of respect and I owe that guy a lot.”

John Cena is currently the star of the television series The Peacemaker and recently appeared on WWE television to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut.

#1. The Brotherhood between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Vince McMahon announces he will induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame Vince McMahon announces he will induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame https://t.co/7ofu5JANwS

The relationship between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon is unmatched. Their friendship and brotherhood goes back to The Deadman's debut in 1990 to the present day.

McMahon also made a rare WWE Hall of Fame appearance as he inducted The Phenom into the Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022. He got emotional in his speech as he spoke fondly of how much Mark Calaway (The Undertaker) meant to him and to WWE.

The Undertaker appeared on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls show, stating that he would always "ride with him."

“I always looked at it like Vince [Vince McMahon] is the guy that gave me my shot. So, I am gonna ride this sh*t with him. I am gonna ride with him.”

The Undertaker recently retired from in-ring action and is currently in the process of starting his own podcast for WWE & Peacock.

You can check out five on-screen romances of Vince McMahon in the video below:

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha