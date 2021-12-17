5 Most Influential WWE Superstars of the Ruthless Aggression Era

WE went through a major transition in 2002. Stars like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Mick Foley were retiring or limiting their appearances. WWF was transitioning to the WWE after a lawsuit. WWE needed new faces to carry the company. Vince McMahon even challenged his roster to stand out and show their aggression. Then, on one famous night on Smackdown, the WWE began its push towards "ruthless aggression," and the rest was history.

The Ruthless Aggression Era ran roughly from 2002 to 2008. It featured a more toned-down version of the Attitude Era, but not quite as PG as the product that would soon follow in WWE. New faces appeared on the WWE landscape, and old faces forged ahead and changed their identity. WWE faced plenty of backlash from those who longed for the Attitude Era but now look back fondly on this time frame.

WWE's Ruthless Aggression produced a multitude of stars. This list ranks the top five of the era, but there are many more. Everyone has their favorites, and some may not make the cut. The list does not, however, include any female superstars. WWE was still a few years away from taking the women's division as seriously as they should. Kudos to Trish Stratus and Lita, two excellent performers who came along just in time.

In this listicle, let's look at the five most influential superstars of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

#5 WWE Evolves: Triple H

WWE and its transition from the Attitude Era to the Ruthless Aggression Era was not just about creating new stars but having established stars there to support them. Triple H helped forge the careers of two future Hall of Famers: Randy Orton and Batista. Triple H, along with Ric Flair, established a faction called Evolution. The group was the Evolution of the Four Horsemen of Ric Flair and DX, led by Shawn Michaels and Triple H. The group helped build the star power of Randy Orton and Batista.

Under Triple H's tutelage, Orton and Batista grew in stature and developed their craft. The eventual breakup of the group helped both elevate their status. First, Orton would win the world title and feud briefly with Triple H, and then Batista would do the same. The Ruthless Aggression Era fits Triple H's heel character perfectly. Arrogant and aloof, Triple H helped establish Orton and Batista as stars when they eventually broke from the group to take him down.

Another reason that Triple H belongs on this list is his feud with Shawn Michaels. Thanks to their amazing storytelling, Triple H and Michaels put together a series of matches that spanned almost the entire era and brought Michaels back into prominence. If Triple H wasn't a part of the WWE at the time, Shawn Michaels would never come back, and years of amazing matches would never happen.

WWE and its fanbase know this well: Triple H put the ruthlessness into the Ruthless Aggression Era.

