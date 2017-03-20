WWE Live Event Results Albany, NY 3/18: John Cena vs AJ Styles (Street Fight)

The man who likes to 'Beat up John Cena!' failed to do so at SmackDown's live show in Albany, New York.

John Cena emerged victorious in a ‘ Street fight ’ against AJ Styles.

The WWE’s blue brand was at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY for a live show that was headlined by a ‘Street fight’ between John Cena and AJ Styles and co-headlined by a clash of two former allies.

The card also featured a 6-man tag-team matchup, Dolph Ziggler taking on Apollo Crews, and several major SmackDown titles being defended in high-octane matchups. Tamina Snuka was in action yet again in a mammoth SD Women’s title match, increasing the chances of her return for the WrestleMania 33 title match. So without further adieu, here are the results from WWE SmackDown’s 3/18 Albany, NY live event:

#1. Mojo Rawley vs. Viktor

The former defensive linebacker and mountain of a man Mojo Rawley, demolished one-half of ‘The Ascension’ Viktor, in what was a dominant display for the ‘Hype Bro’ as he enters the ‘Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal’ with all the momentum on his side.

Result: Mojo Rawley defeated Viktor.

#2. Kalisto, Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Curt Hawkins and The Vaudevillains

In what was a decent matchup, the former SmackDown tag-team champions, Slater and Rhyno teamed up with the high-flying Kalisto to beat the heel team of The Vaudevillains and Curt Hawkins. Good showing for the Slater and co.

Result: Kalisto, Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins and The Vaudevillains.

#3. Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

‘The Showoff’ took on Crews in an entertaining scrap. One of the best performers in professional wrestling today, Ziggler once again proved his technical superiority in a brilliant performance against Apollo Crews.

Result: Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews.

#4 WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz

‘The Lunatic Fringe’ once again bested his biggest rivals Baron Corbin and The Miz, defending his WWE Intercontinental strap in what was an entertaining match. With an Intercontinental title-defense against ‘The Lone Wolf’ at Mania on the horizon, Ambrose scored an impressive win in Albany and gained that precious momentum as we inch closer to the biggest show of them all.

Result: Dean Ambrose defeated Baron Corbin and The Miz.