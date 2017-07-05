WWE Live Event Results: Amarillo, TX (3rd, July 2017)

An action-packed house show by SmackDown LIVE, as always!

Kevin Owens defended his US Championship against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match

The Superstars of SmackDown LIVE performed in front of the WWE Universe at Amarillo Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura headlined the event in a tag team match against the team of WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal and Mr Money in the Bank Baron Corbin.

The event was co-headlined by Rusev and Tye Dillinger in a singles contest.

The rest of the card featured a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, an eight-man tag team championships, a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championships, and much more. Here are the results from WWE's live event in Amarillo, Texas.

#1 Breezango & American Alpha & The Ascension, Epico & Erick Rowan

The WWE kick-started the show with an eight-man tag team match featuring the mid-card acts of SmackDown LIVE. Jordan & Gable aka American Alpha, teamed up with the team of Tyler Breeze & Fandango aka Breezango, against The Ascension, Erick Rowan and Epico.

American Alpha used their amateur wrestling skills to gain the upper hand, while the heels used every unethical trick in the book to win the contest. In contrast to all this seriousness, Breezango kept the audience giggling by acting as the comedic relief.

In the final moments of the match, American Alpha hit Epico with The Grand Amplitude to take the win.

Results: Breezango & American Alpha def. The Ascension, Epico & Erick Rowan

#2 Luke Harper vs. Aiden English

'The Backwoods Brawler' Luke Harper took on Aiden English in what turned out to be a squash match. While making his entrance, English serenaded the WWE Universe in attendance with a song belittling the audience.

Harper came to the aid of the Texas crowd and took down English with the Discus Clothesline before pinning him for the win.

Results: Luke Harper def. Aiden English

#3 The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Hype Bros in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

After the Harper-English match, The Usos defended their Tag Titles against The New Day and The Hype Bros in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match. The Usos assaulted both teams with ferocity. Big E and Kofi from The New Day showed the audience through their performance why they were the longest reigning RAW Tag Champions.

The Hype Bros were the only ones who stuck out like a sore thumb against the other two great tag teams. In the end, the Samoan twins proved their might and ended up retaining their tag team championships.

Results: The Usos def. The New Day & The Hype Bros to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

#4 Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship

Kevin Owens defended his United States Championship against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match. From the moment the bell rang, all the three competitors started moving at the speed of light and began working on each other to take the win.

While Zayn and Styles used their springboards techniques and dives, Owens used moves like the Cannonball, Moonsault, and DDT to get the win. In the end, The New Face of America prevailed after he took down Zayn with the Pop-up Powerbomb for the three count.

One of my favorite spots from last night #wweamarillo pic.twitter.com/kGyAO25N8v — Jeremy (@RemyTodd) July 4, 2017

Results: Kevin Owens def. AJ Styles & Sami Zayn to retain the United States Championship