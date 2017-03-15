WWE Live Event Results, Charleston (3/13/17): John Cena vs. AJ Styles, Asuka in action and more

SmackDown Live doesn't disappoint on TV and the same goes for its live events.

The perennial rivals headlined the show.

After an eventful house show at the iconic MSG, the SmackDown roster stopped over at Charleston, West Virginia for another live event. It was a night filled with great matches, a very hot crowd and unexpected moments. AJ Styles, John Cena, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and many other top stars were all in action.

Below are the results and highlights from the show, courtesy of ProWrestling.Net:

#1. Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto vs. Breezango and Curt Hawkins

Slater was quite over as it was his hometown. The opener was said to be a decent affair with Slater getting the hot tag and picking up the win for his team. The pop he got blew the roof off the place.

Result: Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto def. Breezango and Curt Hawkins via pinfall

Just listen to the crowd blow the roof off as @HeathSlaterOMRB gets the win. #WWECharleston #IGotKids pic.twitter.com/3pPicysJ1n — Anthony Jones (@Lokgarr) March 14, 2017

Sweet first match last night with Almost Heaven boy @HeathSlaterOMRB! #WWECharleston was awesome last night! Now a Live show is due @TripleH pic.twitter.com/EOK5qzJVZg — Mike Linkenhoker (@_CoachMike) March 14, 2017

@HeathSlaterOMRB is back home in West Virginia where he should be :) #WWECharleston pic.twitter.com/SX09gSLuWX — Jeremy Hurst (@jeremyhurst3131) March 14, 2017

#2. Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

The Show Off continued his feud with Crews at the live event with a very good match. Despite the lack of high spots, the match was said to be quite entertaining with Ziggler drawing heat at the drop of his hat. A perfectly executed Superkick was all it took for Ziggler to get the win.

Result: Dolph Ziggler def. Apollo Crews via pinfall

#3. American Alpha vs. The Usos (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)

The first title match of the night saw the American Alpha and Usos put on an enjoyable tag team encounter. A match, as expected from the talents involved, with Alpha retaining their titles at the end.

Result: American Alpha def. The Usos via pinfall

#4. Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

This match seemed like a warm up before the two men face each other for the strap at WrestleMania 33. It was said to be a solid match with a lot action spilling to the outside. After all the brawling by ringside and the action the transpired inside the ring, Corbin attacked Ambrose with a chair to end the bout in a DQ. Ambrose got a great pop while The Lone Wolf garnered some massive heat.

Result: Dean Ambrose retained the IC title via DQ