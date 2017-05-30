WWE Live Event Results: Chattanooga (28th May, 2017)

WWE rolls through Tennessee once again with an exciting show.

What went down in Tennessee?

This past Sunday, WWE wrote another chapter in their live event shows book for the year 2017, with a SmackDown Live exclusive show in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Despite there being eight matches on the card there was no sign of Randy Orton or Naomi, with The Usos also missing in the show.

With two of the three main titles being absent, many would imagine that the card suffered as a result, but it was a fairly solid night of action.

The following are the results, in full, from the show.

#1 Breezango vs. The Colons

The always popular Fashion Police took on the newly re-packaged tag team of The Colons, with a Falcon Arrow securing the victory for the former Tag Team champions.

The crowd were incredibly into the match, with The Colons doing some good heel work in the first few minutes of the bout prior to the finish.

My first time ever seeing Breezango live & they were amazing as always! Best team on SDLive! #wwechattanooga @MmmGorgeous @WWEFandango pic.twitter.com/80cQr2VuaR — Martin (@Martintheman98) May 29, 2017

Result: Breezango def. Colons

#2 Mojo Rawley vs. Aiden English

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner continues to build momentum, with a solid victory over English in a 10-minute match. The bout was described as ‘fine’ by those in attendance, but the night wasn’t over yet for the blue brand’s singing sensation.

Result: Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

#3 Aiden English vs. Sin Cara

After being unhappy over his first loss of the evening, former NXT Tag Team Champion English then faced off against Sin Cara. The high flyer compounded his misery in Tennessee, defeating the former NXT Tag Team Champion in under 20 seconds.

And Sin Cara beat Aiden English. Living that shoot life. #wwechattanooga pic.twitter.com/hjoIzsD1FQ — #TitusFan (@TheFrayMovement) May 28, 2017

Result: Sin Cara defeated Aiden English

#4 Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

In a rematch of their Backlash duel, the former Wyatt Family brothers squared off once again.

The back and forth contest went on for just under 12 minutes, with Harper getting the better of Rowan and beating him courtesy of one of his trademark clotheslines.

This is becoming a family affair. Like Harper vs Eric Rowan is up next. #WWEChattanooga pic.twitter.com/VR5NpTXKC6 — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) May 28, 2017

Result: Luke Harper beat Erick Rowan