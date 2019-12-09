WWE Live Event Results - Daytona Beach, Florida (December 8, 2019): Bray Wyatt defends his Universal title; Roman Reigns headlines

Roman Reigns

WWE had a live event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida this past Sunday. The event saw The New Day defend their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a triple-threat tag team match, Bayley defending her SmackDown Women's Championship and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defending his Universal Championship against Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Now, we will take a look at the results of all the seven matches from the live show -

#1 The New Day (c) vs. Heavy Machinery vs. The Revival [WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match]

Big E and Kofi Kingston defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championship in a triple-threat tag match against Heavy Machinery and The Revival. In what turned out to be an eventful match, The New Day successfully retained their titles.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder berated the crowd at Daytona and their opponents before the match started, and after the bell rang were met with blows from The New Day and Heavy Machinery. In the second half of the match, Big E pinned Tucker to win the match. The New Day will, however, defend their titles against The Revival at WWE TLC.

The top rope and Smackdown tag team title are expecting. @WWEBigE is the father of the baby, (@TrueKofi voice) BAYYYBEEEEEE #WWEDaytona pic.twitter.com/ByuWJ7aAn8 — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 9, 2019

Result: The New Day defeated Heavy Machinery and The Revival to retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

#2 Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks

The way she just laughed at that kid 😂 #WWEDaytona



credit - IG: outlaw_24_ pic.twitter.com/5VFOMmyu1C — lil womp rat (@TheNextBlGThing) December 9, 2019

Nikki Cross squared off against Sasha Banks in a grudge match at Daytona. The Boss started the match by disrespecting Cross but was soon pushed back when Cross rallied back with blows of her own.

After a few back and forth shots, Cross shocked everyone by picking up a victory over Banks.

Result: Nikki Cross defeated Sasha Banks

#3 Mustafa Ali vs. Cesaro

Mustafa Ali took on Cesaro in a match which can be said was the best match of the night. The Swiss Cyborg started things by slugging it out with Ali until the Cruiserweight rallied back with high-speed offenses.

Ali defeated the former United States Champion innovatively. When he attempted to perform a 450 splash on Cesaro, the latter dodged and lifted Ali in the air to knock him out with a European uppercut. However, Ali reversed it and took out Cesaro with a Tornado DDT.

Result: Mustafa Ali defeated Cesaro

