WWE Live Event Results: Hobbs, NM (July 3, 2017)

An action-packed house show by SmackDown, as always!

Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up with Randy Orton to take on Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin









The Superstars of WWE's blue brand performed in front of the WWE Universe at the Lea County Event Center in Hobbs, New Mexico. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura headlined the event in a tag team match against the team of Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin. The event was co-headlined by Rusev and Tye Dillinger in a singles match.

The rest of the card featured a whole host of interesting matches, including a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship, a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and much more. So, without any further ado, here are the results from WWE's live event in Hobbs. New Mexico.

#1 American Alpha & Breezango vs. The Ascension, Erick Rowan & Epico in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The former SmackDown Tag Champions American Alpha alongside Breezango kickstarted the event in an eight-man tag team match against the team of The Ascension, Epico & Erick Rowan. Good opener, with some comedy spots in-between the high octane action.

Jordan & Gable of American Alpha won the match for their team after they pinned Epico with the Grand Amplitude.

Result: American Alpha & Breezango def. The Ascension, Erick Rowan & Epico

#2 Luke Harper vs. Aiden English

In the second match of the night, 'The Backwoods Brawler' Luke Harper took on 'The Drama King' Aiden English in a good singles match. While making his entrance, English started talking smack about the New Mexico crowd.

Harper came to the aid of the WWE Universe and squashed English in no time. Harper won the match by pinning English after hitting him with the Discus Clothesline.

Result: Luke Harper def. Aiden English

#3 The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Hype Bros in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Before they step into the ring this Tuesday on SmackDown for their much-awaited rap battle against The New Day, The Usos walked into the Lea County Event Center to defend their SmackDown Tag Titles against The New Day and The Hype Bros in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

The New Day played out their usual childish antics in the ring. The Hype Bros performed well, however, in the end, The Usos prevailed, and in doing so proved why they're one of the best tag teams in the WWE.

Result: The Usos def. The New Day & The Hype Bros to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships