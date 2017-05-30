WWE Live Event Results: Macon, Georgia (5/29/17)

AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal was the headline match of the latest SmackDown Live house show.

by Harald Math Analysis 30 May 2017, 18:05 IST

AJ Styles challenged for the WWE Championship in the main event

WWE’s run of live events in Georgia continued this weekend, as the SmackDown Live crew put on a top quality show in Macon. Jinder Mahal continued to headline shows as WWE Champion, although Randy Orton’s absence meant that The Maharaja took on AJ Styles in the main event of the evening.

Elsewhere, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up to take on WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler, whilst Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch teamed up to take on The Welcoming Committee in a handicap match.

Here are the full results and review.

#1 Breezango vs. The Colons

Tag team action opened up the blue brand’s live event in Macon, as Breezango continued their recent momentum against Primo & Epico. This match was full of comedy as The Fashion Police entertained the crowd, and Fandango & Tyler Breeze were able to pick up the win over the beleaguered Colons.

Result: Breezango def. The Colons

#2a Mojo Rawley vs. Aiden English

Mojo Rawley brought the hype next in singles action, as the 2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner took on Aiden English. Mojo made quick work of English, hitting him with his running elbow smash in the corner for the win.

Result: Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English

#2b Sin Cara vs. Aiden English

English took the microphone following his match with Mojo and demanded another opponent, which brought out Sin Cara. English didn’t have any luck against the masked superstar, as Sin Cara made sure Aiden went 0-2 and for the night.

Result: Sin Cara def. Aiden English

#4 Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

The former Wyatt Family brothers collided once again, and once more the tide turned in the favour of Luke Harper. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was able to best his former tag team partner, who once again seemed more preoccupied with his masks than with his opponent.

Result: Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan