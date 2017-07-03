WWE Live Event Results: Odessa, TX (07/02/2017)

An action-packed house show, as always!

Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura took on the team of Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin in the Main Event

Superstars of SmackDown LIVE plied their trade in front of a raucous crowd in Odessa, Texas. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura headlined the event in a tag team match against the team of Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin. Rusev and Tye Dillinger co-headlined the event in a singles match.

The rest of the card featured a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship, a six-woman tag team match, a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and much more. So, without any further ado, here are the results from WWE's live event in Odessa, Texas.

#1. Breezango & American Alpha vs. The Ascension, Erick Rowan & Epico in a

The Fashion Police alongside American Alpha took on The Ascension, Erick Rowan & Epico. It was weird to see Epico without his Shining Stars partner Primo. The match served as a fun opener with several in-ring shenanigans by Breezango. American Alpha — who've not been on WWE TV for quite a while — brought in their A-game for this match.

Even the heels performed well, especially Erick Rowan who used every trick in the book to make sure the crowd kept booing him. In the closing moments of the match, Alpha pinned Epico after hitting him with the Grand Amplitude.

Breezango & American Alpha def. The Ascension, Erick Rowan & Epico

#2. Luke Harper vs. Aiden English

Surprisingly, Aiden English didn't face Tye Dillinger as usual tonight. The former Vaudevillian took on The backwoods brawler Luke Harper. English felt the ire of the Odessa crowd after the Drama King belittled them. He even serenaded a female audience member by belting out a not-so-melodious tune.

Harper came to the aid of the ailing Texas crowd. He made a quick show of Aiden English and pinned him after hitting the Discus Clothesline.

Luke Harper def. Aiden English

#3. The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Hype Bros in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Usos — who'll be facing The New Day in a rap battle on SmackDown LIVE this week — were focused on winning the Triple Threat Match and keeping the SD Tag Titles. The New Day engaged in their usual pre-match shenanigans. The Hype Bros, clearly the odd-ones-out in this match put on a good performance.

The Usos def. The New Day & The Hype Bros to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships