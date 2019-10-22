WWE Live Event Results Sydney: Xavier Woods suffers an awful injury, Roman Reigns in a big Steel Cage match - 21st October 2019
WWE's resumed its live event tourney with a stacked show in Sydney.
The SmackDown roster was at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia for a card that featured seven matches. The house show was headlined by a huge Steel Cage match that had Roman Reigns team up with Daniel Bryan against Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.
All the top titles on SmackDown barring the WWE Championship were defended at the show. The Women's Tag Team titles were also on the line in a match between the Kabuki Warriors, Fire & Desire and The IIconics.
Unfortunately for the fans and WWE, two Superstars suffered injuries at the show. One of the stars who was hurt was a part of the Steel Cage main event.
Despite the injury setbacks, WWE managed to put on an entertaining show that had solid in-ring action from top to bottom.
On that note, let's get right into the results and highlights of the show:
#1 The Revival vs. The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
The show kicked off with a match between SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Revival and Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day.
However, Woods was taken out of the match after he collapsed to the mat. He was sent into the ropes and instead of ricocheting back, Woods fell to the mat and held onto his legs.
The referee put up the 'X' sign and the medics rushed out to take a look at Woods. Woods limped his way to the back with some assistance from the WWE medical team. Woods later revealed on Twitter that he suffered an injury to the Achilles Tendon, which was also later confirmed by WWE. The match then became a handicap contest as Big E took on Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.
It didn't last long as The Revival rolled up Big E for the win.
Result: The Revival def. The New Day via pinfall to retain to SmackDown Tag Team titles
