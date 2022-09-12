Title changes hands, former champion calls out Karrion Kross, potential team up with Bobby Lashley - WWE Live Event Roundup

This week, WWE had three exciting Live Events over the weekend.

The Saturday Night’s Main Event emanated from the Spokane Arena in Washington and the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Sunday Stunner took place at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington.

Top superstars like Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss have made it to our list of five exciting and noteworthy moments from the recent WWE Live Events.

#5. Raquel Rodrigeuz and Aliyah defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships - Wenatchee

Still a champion duo

Following their controversial title victory over IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah are bent on proving themselves in WWE. The newly-crowned Women’s Tag Team Champions put their titles on the line in a Triple-Threat tag team match on Sunday Stunner.

The bout was a see-saw affair, with all teams putting on their best performances. Xia Li and Shotzi looked like a legit threat to the reign while babyfaces Asuka and Alexa Bliss gained a lot of momentum from the crowd.

Eventually, Rodriguez and Aliyah triumphed over the others, marking the duo's first title defense.

#4. Bobby Lashley almost stumbles in his title reign- Colorado Springs

The All Mighty decided to continue his dominance following his success in a Steel Cage match on RAW. The main event in Colorado Springs was a street fight between Bobby Lashley and The Miz for the United States Championship.

Things could have gone wrong for the champion as interference by Ciampa tilted the odds towards the A-Lister. Fortunately for Lashley, Dexter Lumis made the save and he retained the title. Lumis later carried The Miz on his shoulders from the ring.

This isn’t the first time Lumis has saved Bobby Lashley from a defeat. WWE might pair the superstars in the future, providing the newcomer ample opportunity to turn on the champ and even win a title match.

#3. Four winners for the 24/7 Title - Colorado Springs

Dana still with the gold

The 24/7 Championship is known for shifting from superstar to superstar. Numerous brawls have taken on WWE for the title, with Dana Brooke recently reigning supreme over others.

Brooke decided to put her 24/7 title on the line against Nikki A.S.H and Tamina. What followed was a bizarre exchange. Nikki won the gold before being betrayed by the referee, who captured the title via pinfall. Tamina then rose to the occasion and defeated the official before being dethroned by Dana Brooke.

All’s well that end’s well for The Total Diva!

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura mimics Michael Jackson - Spokane

The Artist was at his creative best in Washington. He was recently pitted against Baron Corbin in Main Events and the babyface is making sure that the crowd is having a good time.

During his bouts, Shinsuke Nakamura does his classic “Come On!” gesture after donning the hat. Yet, the audience at Spokane Arena was treated to something extra. Nakamura executed a pose similar to that of legendary King of Pop, Michael Jackson, garnering a huge pop from the audience.

#1. Drew McIntyre calls out Karrion Kross - Spokane

On the recent SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was ambushed by Karrion Kross during his fight with Solo Sikoa. He choked him inside the ring and made it clear that The Scottish Warrior was his next target.

Drew had some words of his own during the Saturday Night Event in Spokane. Midway through his Street Fight against Sami Zayn, the former WWE champion called out Karrion Kross with his signature words – “Tick Tock”

Meanwhile, Karrion Kross accepted the Open Challenge from Drew Gulak and defeated him via submission as he picked up another victory against him in Wenatchee.

