WWE Live Results Amherst, MA 3/19: John Cena takes on AJ Styles in an Amherst Street Fight
Bray Wyatt defended his World Title against former Wyatt Family member Luke Harper
The Superstars of SmackDown LIVE performed in front of the WWE Universe at Amherst, MA. John Cena and AJ Styles headlined the event in a Street Fight. Also, Bray Wyatt defended his WWE World Championship against, former Wyatt Family member, Luke Harper.
The card also featured a six-woman match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship, a six-man tag team match, and much more. Thus, without causing any further delay, here are the results from WWE SmackDown's 3/19 Amherst, MA.
#1. Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz in a Triple-Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship
#WWEAmherst candid by malexis233 on Instagram #DeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/d2IbG5cNqH— Dean-Ambrose.Net (@DeanAmbroseNet) March 20, 2017
Result: Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin and The Miz
#2. Kalisto, Heath Slater, and Rhyno vs. Curt Hawkins and The Vaudevillians
#WWEAmherst @KalistoWWE @HeathSlaterOMRB @Rhyno313 @VaudevillainNXT @CurtHawkinsRP pic.twitter.com/7Up7FKKLJV— Jen Golembeski (@lsweet707) March 20, 2017
Result: Kalisto, Heath Slater, and Rhyno def. Curt Hawkins and The Vaudevillians
#3. Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews
Glad I got to see @HEELZiggler beat Apollo Crews #WWEAmherst pic.twitter.com/wfwuS2ngx4— Ya Boi Kyle (@kw01301) March 20, 2017
Result: Dolph Ziggler def. Apollo Crews
#4. Mojo Rawley vs. Konnor
Result: Mojo Rawley def. Konnor
#5. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Carmella vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship
queen bliss at #wweamherst pic.twitter.com/8Nb8IcYFWZ— BlissRaya (@slayinbliss) March 20, 2017
Result: Alexa Bliss def. Natalya, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Mickie James, and Tamina Snuka to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.
#6. Bray Wyatt vs. Luke Harper for the WWE World Championship
#wweamherst brother @WWEBrayWyatt stalking his prey.. pic.twitter.com/P66gOBdhfT— Jason Jayko (@stonecold31666) March 20, 2017
Result: Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper
#7. John Cena vs. AJ Styles in an Amherst Street Fight
@AJStylesOrg is here at #WWEAmherst !!! #CenaVsStyles pic.twitter.com/IwHrlMkpsG— BrokenJoeyBanks (@MrJoeyDiodati) March 20, 2017
Result: John Cena def. AJ Styles
