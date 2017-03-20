WWE Live Results Amherst, MA 3/19: John Cena takes on AJ Styles in an Amherst Street Fight

Bray Wyatt defended his World Title against former Wyatt Family member Luke Harper

Styles took on Cena in an Amherst Street Fight

The Superstars of SmackDown LIVE performed in front of the WWE Universe at Amherst, MA. John Cena and AJ Styles headlined the event in a Street Fight. Also, Bray Wyatt defended his WWE World Championship against, former Wyatt Family member, Luke Harper.

The card also featured a six-woman match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship, a six-man tag team match, and much more. Thus, without causing any further delay, here are the results from WWE SmackDown's 3/19 Amherst, MA.

#1. Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz in a Triple-Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Ambrose defeated Corbin and The Miz to retain his title.

Result: Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin and The Miz

#2. Kalisto, Heath Slater, and Rhyno vs. Curt Hawkins and The Vaudevillians

Rhyno hit the Gore on Aiden English to pick-up the win for the babyfaces.

Result: Kalisto, Heath Slater, and Rhyno def. Curt Hawkins and The Vaudevillians

#3. Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

Glad I got to see @HEELZiggler beat Apollo Crews #WWEAmherst pic.twitter.com/wfwuS2ngx4 — Ya Boi Kyle (@kw01301) March 20, 2017

Recently turned heel, Dolph Ziggler successfully defeated his current rival Apollo Crews in a singles match.

Result: Dolph Ziggler def. Apollo Crews

#4. Mojo Rawley vs. Konnor

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale participant Mojo Rawley took on, one-half of The Ascension Konnor in a singles match. Rawley defeated Konnor without breaking a sweat, thus earning more momentum for the Battle Royal at WrestleMania.

Result: Mojo Rawley def. Konnor

#5. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Carmella vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss defeated all her competitors to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Result: Alexa Bliss def. Natalya, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Mickie James, and Tamina Snuka to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#6. Bray Wyatt vs. Luke Harper for the WWE World Championship

Bray Wyatt defended the WWE Championship against, his former ally, Luke Harper. He took the victory after hitting the Sister Abigail. Could this foreshadow the fate of Randy Orton at WrestleMania?

Result: Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper

#7. John Cena vs. AJ Styles in an Amherst Street Fight

After slugging it out in almost every nook-and-cranny of the arena, Cena defeated Styles after hitting the AA.

Result: John Cena def. AJ Styles