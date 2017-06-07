WWE Live Results Glens Falls, NY 6/5: Jinder Mahal takes on AJ Styles for the WWE World Championship

An action packed house show as always!

The Maharaja took on The Phenomenal One in the main event

The Superstars of SmackDown plied their craft in front of a sold-out crowd in Glens Falls, New York. The WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal defended his title against The Phenomenal AJ Styles. Also, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura took on the team of the United States Champion Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin in a tag team match.

The rest of the card featured a singles match between Tye Dillinger and Aiden English, a six-women tag team match, a singles bout between former Wyatt Family members Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, and much more. So without further ado, here are the results from WWE's live event in Glens Falls, New York.

#1 Breezango vs. The Colons vs. American Alpha in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match

The Fashion Police took on The Colons and American Alpha in what was a fun opening match. The Fashion Police, while making their entrance cited some of the audience members in the arena.

The crowd popped for American Alpha even though they've not been on TV for a few weeks. After a hard-fought battle between the three teams, Fandango & Tyler Breeze rose to the top and picked up the victory.

Result: Breezango def. The Colons & American Alpha

#2 Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

After suffering defeat at the hands of The Perfect Ten at Backlash, Aiden English to get his win back, but Dillinger turned the tables on The Drama King before he could belt out another tune. Dillinger hit English with a variety of moves before finishing off the former Vaudevillian by hitting him with a Tye-Breaker and taking the win.

Results: Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English

#3 Mojo Rawley & Sin Cara vs. The Ascension

The colourful tag team of Mojo Rawley and Sin Cara took on the demonic painted warriors known as The Ascension. Rawley used his former linebacker abilities to take down his opponents, while Sin Cara used all his high-flying techniques.

After going back-and-forth for a while and nearly getting hit by The Wasteland, Rawley and Sin Cara picked up the win.

Results: Mojo Rawley & Sin Cara def. The Ascension

#4 Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

The former Wyatt Family members took on each other in a stellar singles contest. Rowan tried knocking Harper out into Oblivion, but he stayed undeterred and made a comeback of his own before hitting Rowan with the Discus Clothesline for the win.

Results: Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan

#5 Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin

"A celebration was in order after a tough match last night at #WWEGlensFalls. #SamiZayn tried some Shinsuke Nakamura moves!" - WWE on Insta pic.twitter.com/QdybpvYGhL — Sami Zayn Community (@SZ_Community) June 5, 2017

The King of Strong Style tagged alongside The Underdog from the Underground against Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin. All the four participants put on a solid match. Before the contest, Owens cut a promo on the WWE Universe in Glens Falls. Owens and Zayn began the bout.

Zayn performed a melange of high-flying and technical moves to beat Owens. But, the new face of America proved to be a tough adversary for the Underdog From the Underground.

Owens and Corbin did everything in their power to stay ahead of the babyfaces, but in the final moments of the bout Nakamura tagged in and won the contest.

Results: Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin

#6 Naomi & Becky Lynch & Charlotte vs. Tamina Snuka & Natalya & Carmella

The women of SmackDown put on an excellent performance, with each showcasing her unique in-ring abilities. Ellsworth tried interfering in the contest, but couldn't manage to get the job done.

Carmella used every trick in the heel book to beat Naomi. Tamina acted as the muscle of the team and tried getting the upper hand, while Natalya used all the lessons she learnt from the Hart Dungeon in an effort to take down the babyfaces.

The babyfaces made their comebacks as all the three women used their acrobatic techniques to pick up the win.

Results: Naomi & Becky Lynch & Charlotte def. Tamina Snuka & Natalya & Carmella

#7 Jinder Mahal (c) vs. AJ Styles for the WWE World Championship

The Modern Day Maharaja took on the Phenomenal One in a solid singles contest. Styles tried to overpower the Maharaja with his phenomenal moves, while Jinder used his brawler techniques to get the better of the 40-year old veteran.

In the final moments of the contest, the Singh Brothers interfered in the bout, thus allowing Mahal to school-boy Styles and pick up the win.

Results: Jinder Mahal def. AJ Styles

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com