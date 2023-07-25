WWE looking to erase 28-year-old star's record with Dominik Mysterio? Looking at potential plan

Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the top heel superstars in the company. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Dirty Dom faced an unexpected challenge from Sami Zayn. However, in this Champion vs. Champion match, Dominik managed to retain his NXT North American Championship. Since winning the championship, Dom Dom also defended his title on SmackDown, where he defeated Butch to retain it.

Moreover, his current situation in WWE seems to be a perfect indication that the decision for him to join Judgment Day was correct. However, it appears that the Stamford-Based Promotion is now looking to surpass Wes Lee's record with Dominik Mysterio. For those unaware, Lee holds the record for the most title defenses as the NXT North American Champion.

He successfully defended his championship in ten different events, but unfortunately, he lost the title against Dominik in his eleventh title defense. Wes Lee had these ten title defenses during his historic reign of 269 days as Champion. Talking about Dirty Dom, in less than a week, he has successfully defended his championship twice. This includes his victories over Butch and Sami Zayn on their respective shows.

If Dominik continues to defend his title in the same manner, it is highly likely that the Judgment Day member could easily break the record for the most North American Championship title defenses. With the rise of the villainous faction, it doesn't seem that Dominik will be losing his title anytime soon.

Dominik Mysterio set to kick off the upcoming NXT

Dominik Mysterio is also announced for the upcoming edition of WWE NXT. He is set to kick off the show along with Rhea Ripley. For those unaware, Dominik is already rumored to defend his championship at the Great American Bash 2023 against Mustafa Ali.

Given this, it's highly likely that the Dirty Dom will get interrupted by Ali during his appearance, as the company wants to build up for the upcoming match. Additionally, Wes Lee could confront Dominik and demand his rematch for the NXT North American Championship. This could possibly turn his singles bout against Ali into a triple-threat match at the Great American Bash.

Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley will kick off the upcoming NXT show

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold as Dominik Mysterio makes his first appearance on the third brand since becoming the Champion.

