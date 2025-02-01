WWE to make major mistake after 20 years; Goldberg to return? 5 worst possible endings to the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match

The 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble will present many top stars with a chance to get a title match at WrestleMania 41. It will also give the company a chance to book a solid main event for The Show of Shows.

There are many favorites to win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Many believe that it will be the most stacked Rumble match of all time, with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and many others hoping to secure the win.

However, Triple H and his men may think that a returning veteran or an upcoming superstar could do more with the win. One wrong move could unearth severe backlash from fans.

Trending

Check out the five worst possible endings to the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

#5. Dominik Mysterio eliminates a fan-favorite star to go all the way

Dominik Mysterio is still one of the most hated heels in WWE. It’s incredible how the mid-card star has kept himself so relevant even after so many losses and setbacks.

Dominik seems to be getting done with Judgment Day and Liv Morgan soon. WWE could bring more heat toward him by doing the unthinkable and awarding him a Royal Rumble win.

He could go all the way by eliminating a fan favorite like John Cena or CM Punk last. The overall impact of the move would be highly effective in the short-run but get called out by fans immediately after.

Dominik isn’t set enough to win a Royal Rumble match and get a WrestleMania main event. However, the creative team has trusted him in big matches against top stars and could give him the push before Rey Mysterio retires.

#4. Jey Uso eliminates Roman Reigns to win

Many stories can be finished at the upcoming WrestleMania 41 Premium Live Event. One of those could be a world title win for Jey Uso.

Jey recently challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on 2025’s first Saturday Night’s Main Event. Many fans wanted to see him win, but he came up short once again.

While he could get another chance at the title soon, he must not win the 2025 Royal Rumble to do so. One of the worst possible endings to the men’s Rumble match could see him eliminate Roman Reigns last to win the contest.

The outcome will not help the OTC’s credibility, and will also affect the WrestleMania main event scene. As much as Jey is over with fans now, he is not ready for a main event title match at Mania.

#3. Penta secures his first major win in WWE

Penta’s move to WWE has been seen as a big deal by many in the industry. The luchador has already secured wins over Chad Gable and Pete Dunne on RAW.

WWE seems to be high on the newcomer, who has been advertised extensively in promotional material and posters since his arrival. Not many top names have received the same treatment so quickly.

Penta could have a solid performance. He could even become the Iron Man to prove that he has what it takes to make it big in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, a Royal Rumble win for the newcomer would be too premature and affect the WWE’s bookings. He is still far down the card and has no real story with either top champion.

#2. The Rock and Roman Reigns eliminate each other

John Cena and Batista eliminated each other from the 2005 WWE Royal Rumble. The spot was a mistake, and WWE had to restart the contest with both men in the ring for The Animal to go all the way.

20 years later, WWE could do something similar intentionally. It could award two stars for the Royal Rumble win, especially because it's so hard to pick a favorite.

The Rock and Roman Reigns could become the final two stars in the ring. They could eliminate each other last to cause a tie. Instead of restarting the match, The Rock could announce that both men won, as he is the top man in WWE.

That could see Cody Rhodes defend his Undisputed WWE Championship in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. It would also put Rock and Reigns head to head for the first time, but without either needing to pin the other to win.

It would sound good on paper, but the booking could turn out to be a huge mistake. It would make The Rock look weak after he makes a surprise Royal Rumble return. It could also affect Cody Rhodes’ standing at WrestleMania as The Final Boss and The OTC will overshadow his popularity.

#1. Goldberg returns to win the 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match

Gunther has a few rumored opponents for WrestleMania 41. One of those includes Goldberg.

Da Man and The Ring General have already had a face-off in WWE once. They could throw hands as early as a top PLE, especially one hosted by Saudi Arabia.

However, Triple H and his team could make Goldberg earn his title shot against Gunther. That could see him come out in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble as the final entrant.

A win for Da Man will likely be the worst possible end to the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Not only will it steal many top stars’ opportunities, but it will likely earn a lot of heat from fans who do not favor seeing him challenge for a world title again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback