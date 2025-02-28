WWE may have accidentally spoiled Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 41 match

Roman Reigns hasn't shown up in WWE since January 30, when he sustained injuries due to Seth Rollins' assault at ringside during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The OTC is expected to return during the Road to WrestleMania, seeking revenge on The Visionary.

At the same time, WWE Creative plans to book a blockbuster match between the former Shield brothers at WrestleMania 41. However, we will have a clearer idea of what is next for the two superstars after the Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday in Toronto, Canada.

Seth Rollins is advertised for the March 21 episode of SmackDown

WWE is advertising The Visionary for the March 21 episode of SmackDown, which will take place during WWE's European Tour. Roman Reigns will also be part of the show on March 21, meaning a face-off between the two is very likely.

It could also mark the date that WWE could make the match official, four weeks before WrestleMania 41. On March 21, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk will also be on SmackDown, meaning that The Best in the World could be the winner of the Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have unfinished business since the Royal Rumble

And even before that, Seth Rollins had no intention of joining The OG Bloodline and siding with Roman Reigns back at Survivor Series, repeatedly taking shots at The OTC and rejecting offers from Sami Zayn and The Usos.

However, what happened at the Rumble opened the way for a likely match at WrestleMania 41 after The Visionary snapped and assaulted the former Universal Champion at ringside following their elimination from the match.

Neither is expected to get a title shot at WrestleMania 41

The expectation is that CM Punk will be the one to go on and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, main eventing WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

And with Jey Uso facing Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, it would make sense for WWE Creative to follow that path and book a match between the two superstars at The Showcase of The Immortals.

