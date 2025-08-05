  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE May Have Subtly Confirmed Seth Rollins’ Match for Clash in Paris; Roman Reigns is Not Included

WWE May Have Subtly Confirmed Seth Rollins’ Match for Clash in Paris; Roman Reigns is Not Included

By Mohammed Bilal
Published Aug 05, 2025 14:44 GMT
Seth Rollins and his men took out Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW last night. [Photo credit: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins and his men took out Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW last night. [Photo credit: WWE.com]

WWE's next premium live event is Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025. The show will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. One match that has already been confirmed for the show is Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship. Vaquer secured the title shot after winning the 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution last month.

Ad

WWE might have just confirmed another match for the show, and it will likely be for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. The Architect had his first title defense on Monday Night RAW last night against LA Knight.

However, he retained the title via disqualification after CM Punk ruined the party for Knight and attacked Rollins. And the next title match could involve these three superstars.

WWE could announce LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris

The next big match at Clash in Paris could be a Triple Threat contest between LA Knight, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. LA Knight deserves one more shot at the World Title after his match on RAW was hijacked by CM Punk.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

youtube-cover
Ad

Similarly, Punk also needs to get his hands on Seth Rollins after The Visionary stole the title from him at SummerSlam. Both men deserve a title shot at Seth Rollins, and therefore, Adam Pearce can soon announce a Triple Threat clash.

Roman Reigns might not be part of the match at Clash in Paris

Roman Reigns might not be part of the bout, since he was seemingly written off TV after what happened on RAW last night. The OTC came out in the final moments of the show to attack Seth Rollins. However, he could not escape a Stomp from Seth Rollins while he was punching Bron Breakker.

Ad
Ad

Later, the three of them assaulted Reigns, with Breakker taking him out with a crushing Spear, and Bronson Reed hitting him with three devastating Tsunamis. Reigns might be away from WWE for some time, and may be back around Survivor Series to get his hands on Seth Rollins and his men.

Seth Rollins could retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris

While CM Punk and LA Knight are strong contenders to win the World Title from Rollins, The Visionary can still escape with a win at the grand event. It's mainly because the company will likely not take the title off his shoulders so quickly.

Ad

His win at SummerSlam was jaw-dropping and one of the best moments of the year. Therefore, WWE could keep Rollins as the champion for at least a few months before finally getting him to drop it. He might drop the title by either Survivor Series: WarGames in November later this year or WWE WrestleMania 42 next year.

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen how Rollins' second reign as World Heavyweight Champion turns out.

About the author
Mohammed Bilal

Mohammed Bilal

Twitter icon

Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.

Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications