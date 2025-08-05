WWE May Have Subtly Confirmed Seth Rollins’ Match for Clash in Paris; Roman Reigns is Not Included

WWE's next premium live event is Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025. The show will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. One match that has already been confirmed for the show is Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship. Vaquer secured the title shot after winning the 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution last month.WWE might have just confirmed another match for the show, and it will likely be for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. The Architect had his first title defense on Monday Night RAW last night against LA Knight.However, he retained the title via disqualification after CM Punk ruined the party for Knight and attacked Rollins. And the next title match could involve these three superstars.WWE could announce LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in ParisThe next big match at Clash in Paris could be a Triple Threat contest between LA Knight, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. LA Knight deserves one more shot at the World Title after his match on RAW was hijacked by CM Punk.Similarly, Punk also needs to get his hands on Seth Rollins after The Visionary stole the title from him at SummerSlam. Both men deserve a title shot at Seth Rollins, and therefore, Adam Pearce can soon announce a Triple Threat clash.Roman Reigns might not be part of the match at Clash in ParisRoman Reigns might not be part of the bout, since he was seemingly written off TV after what happened on RAW last night. The OTC came out in the final moments of the show to attack Seth Rollins. However, he could not escape a Stomp from Seth Rollins while he was punching Bron Breakker. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater, the three of them assaulted Reigns, with Breakker taking him out with a crushing Spear, and Bronson Reed hitting him with three devastating Tsunamis. Reigns might be away from WWE for some time, and may be back around Survivor Series to get his hands on Seth Rollins and his men.Seth Rollins could retain the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in ParisWhile CM Punk and LA Knight are strong contenders to win the World Title from Rollins, The Visionary can still escape with a win at the grand event. It's mainly because the company will likely not take the title off his shoulders so quickly.His win at SummerSlam was jaw-dropping and one of the best moments of the year. Therefore, WWE could keep Rollins as the champion for at least a few months before finally getting him to drop it. He might drop the title by either Survivor Series: WarGames in November later this year or WWE WrestleMania 42 next year.It remains to be seen how Rollins' second reign as World Heavyweight Champion turns out.