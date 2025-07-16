WWE may have officially ended one of the hottest rivalries on the main roster

Several intriguing feuds and rivalries are going on currently across all three rosters in WWE. While some of them are lost in the shuffle, others have been in the spotlight for some time. However, it appears that the Triple H-led company has officially ended one of the hottest rivalries that was going on in the women's division: the Naomi-Jade Cargill saga.
The two superstars were involved in one of the most intriguing storylines on SmackDown. The story involving Cargill's mystery attacker began in November last year and was one of the hottest things on TV. It turned into a full-fledged feud at Elimination Chamber when Big Jade returned and attacked The Glow. Since then, they have been on a rampage against each other.
Naomi and Jade Cargill continued to go after one another throughout the post-WrestleMania 41 season with sneak attacks, interferences in matches, and more. They battled each other several times, with their most recent showdown coming at WWE Evolution. However, several things indicate that the creative team has finally ended this epic rivalry.
Naomi is officially a part of Monday Night RAW
Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at Evolution and walked out as the Women's World Champion. Since she is holding the top prize of RAW's women's division, she has officially become part of the red brand. This was even confirmed by general manager Adam Pearce on the latest edition of RAW. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill is part of the SmackDown roster.
There is little to no chance of both superstars crossing paths with each other again, at least not anytime soon. Naomi's storyline for SummerSlam will continue on RAW, as she is slated to defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at the spectacle.
Jade Cargill is chasing the WWE Women's Championship
While Naomi is feuding with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on RAW over her newly won championship, Jade Cargill has a different target on her mind. The Storm recently won the Queen of the Ring Tournament and is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
With less than three weeks left for SummerSlam, WWE seems set to focus on the build-up of this marquee match on SmackDown. Big Jade will be involved in segments with Stratton on the blue brand moving forward. The fact that Naomi and Cargill's paths have bifurcated ahead of SummerSlam is a major indication that their feud has officially ended.
Money in the Bank briefcase is no longer in the equation
One of the biggest elements that had kept Naomi and Jade Cargill entangled in the same story was the Money in the Bank briefcase. There was a premonition that The Glow could cash in her contract during Cargill's match at SummerSlam to scre* her. If that had happened, their rivalry would have been stretched for a few more months on SmackDown.
However, the Money in the Bank briefcase is no longer in the equation, and this is a major hint that WWE does not intend to keep them in the mix. The fact that Naomi has successfully cashed in her coveted contract leaves her with no reason to cost Jade Cargill at SummerSlam or to go after The Storm. Hence, it is safe to say that their saga has officially ended.
