WWE may have subtly confirmed 38-year-old star will leave WrestleMania XL as a world champion

WrestleMania XL is on the horizon, and the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW delivered a spectacular show at Barclays Center. One of the marquee matches for the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia is the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

WWE seemingly dropped a major hint and may have subtly confirmed that The Scottish Warrior will triumph at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It came in the wake of WWE's recent announcement of Clash at the Castle returning on June 15 this year.

WWE to hold Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom

Drew McIntyre was involved in a high-profile match with Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in 2022. However, despite having all the momentum and support from his home crowd, he failed to triumph in Cardiff, Wales.

With the Premium Live Event returning to McIntyre's home country this year, it's likely that he will walk into Clash at the Castle 2024 as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Therefore, with WWE's announcement of the spectacular event returning to the UK just two months after WrestleMania XL, the company may have subtly hinted that The Scottish Warrior will leave The Showcase of the Immortals as the champion.

Losing at WrestleMania XL will put an end to his momentum

Drew McIntyre has been on a quest for redemption, as he has been looking to get to the top and reclaim his throne for the last four years. The 38-year-old previously had several opportunities to win the World Heavyweight Title.

However, he failed every time to get a victory over Seth Rollins. Therefore, McIntyre losing at WrestleMania XL will end his momentum after all the buildup and incredible character development.

Moreover, getting another title shot if he loses at 'Mania will look trivial. Therefore, The Scottish Warrior's quest for redemption will seemingly end at The Show of Shows, and he will likely walk out of WrestleMania XL as the champion.

Making Drew McIntyre's sacrifices worth it at Clash at the Castle

In various interviews, Drew McIntyre has discussed the sacrifices he had to make to work as a pro wrestler. He stayed away from his home and family long to fulfill his duties.

Moreover, The Scottish Warrior also stated that he wanted to win the title at WrestleMania XL to validate his sacrifices. Therefore, WWE will finally end McIntyre's quest for redemption at The Show of Shows by letting him walk into Clash at the Castle as the champion.

The 38-year-old has carried the company during the ThunderDome era. Thus, it looks like WWE will finally reward him for all his sacrifices, and Drew McIntyre will likely win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

