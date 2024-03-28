Could Drew McIntyre's redemption in the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL be in jeopardy?

Drew McIntyre has been on a quest to win the World Heavyweight Championship for quite some time. The Scottish Psychopath wants to redeem himself and reclaim his lost glory. McIntyre will lock horns with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL in one of the biggest matches of his career.

However, McIntyre's redemption story may not see its culmination at The Show of Shows due to his contract situation. According to the latest reports, the 38-year-old has not signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion yet, despite WrestleMania being on the horizon.

There have also been rumors and speculation that the Scottish star could take a break to spend time with his family after his current deal expires, as he has spoken about his sacrifices several times in the past.

As a result, WWE might be reluctant to make him the World Heavyweight Champion. The company often invests in those superstars who are signed with them on a multi-year contract, which has been the case over the years.

However, with Drew McIntyre's contract seemingly set to expire after WrestleMania XL, WWE might think twice before pulling the trigger on him. Hence, it looks like McIntyre's redemption during the World Heavyweight Championship match at The Grandest Stage of Them All could likely be in jeopardy.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre wants to win the World Heavyweight Title for his father

While speaking in a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Drew McIntyre shed light on the sacrifices he and his family had to make. He poignantly reminisced that he had to stay away from his family for seventeen years to achieve his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

However, The Scottish Psychopath stated that he is proud of how far he has come and everything he has achieved so far. Moreover, he revealed why winning at WrestleMania XL is of great significance to him and his family.

Drew McIntyre said that he wanted to win the World Heavyweight Championship for his family and give the title to his father. The 38-year-old star believes that it would be validation that his sacrifices were worth it in the end.

It will be interesting to see whether the Scottish star's quest for redemption ends at WrestleMania XL when he faces Seth Rollins in a marquee match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you want to see Drew McIntyre win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion