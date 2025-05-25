WWE may have subtly confirmed John Cena’s next opponent

WWE Superstar John Cena defeated R-Truth at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Shortly after he defeated the man who calls him his “Childhood Hero,” Cena threatened a fellow titleholder in a short backstage segment.

Further, he also attacked Jey Uso during his match, the man who could very well be his next opponent.

John Cena added a new task on his checklist to ruin pro wrestling

R-Truth entered the arena to face John Cena wearing the latter’s gear and vibing to My Time Is Now. The former 24/7 Champion even continued imitating Cena in the ring, but was knocked down by a clothesline from the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Truth wanted to bring Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect back to his senses. While the Last Real Champion did show some hesitation before using underhanded means, the illusion got dispelled soon after, and Cena picked up a win after hitting Truth with a low blow and an Attitude Adjustment.

While returning to his locker room following the win, The Franchise Player ran into Jey Uso. Mr. Yeet reminded him that the last time they saw each other, he eliminated Cena to win the 2025 Royal Rumble, and then he went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Needless to say, this provoked Cena. He said that it was good that Uso remembers their last meeting. Moreover, he also said that it would be very bad for pro wrestling if the World Heavyweight Championship is in the hands of a YouTuber (Logan Paul) when he retires with the Undisputed WWE Championship. Before leaving, Cena asked Mr. Yeet to watch his back. Thus, the OG Bloodline member could very well be the 17-time world champ’s next target.

John Cena has already thrown hands at Jey Uso now

The final match of Saturday Night’s Main Event saw Jey Uso defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul. The Maverick and Mr. Yeet engaged in several good exchanges before the OG Bloodline member landed on Paul with an Uso Splash. However, before the referee could count to three, he was pulled out by John Cena, who attacked the defending champ.

Shortly after, Cody Rhodes made a stunning comeback after his last appearance at WrestleMania 41, where he lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cena. The American Nightmare saved The Yeet Master and even hit Cena with a Cross Rhodes.

The show ended with Rhodes declaring that he would team up with Jey Uso to face John Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team match at Money in the Bank. While this would still be a doubles confrontation, Mr. Yeet and Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect can meet each other at another premium live event in a one-on-one match.

John Cena could become the next Crown Jewel Champion

John Cena is currently on his retirement tour. Since he already has the Undisputed WWE Championship right now, WWE would want to keep the belt with him till the final days of his tour happen. Thus, it is likely that Cena’s 17th world championship run could see him hold the title at the 2025 Crown Jewel PLE in October.

This could result in John Cena facing Jey Uso, given that Mr. Yeet also remains the World Heavyweight Champion, for the Crown Jewel Championship. The title was introduced last year, where Cody Rhodes defeated Gunther to become the inaugural winner of the championship.

Thus, the upcoming tag team action at MITB could be the prequel match to Uso versus Cena in Perth, Australia. Moreover, The Franchise Player also has a chance to win the Crown Jewel Championship ring, which he would be taking away with him, even if he gets stripped of the Undisputed WWE Title later on.

It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Cena and Uso.

