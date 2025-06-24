WWE may have subtly confirmed Liv Morgan will leave The Judgment Day with another member

WWE has teased Liv Morgan's separation from The Judgment Day ever since Roxanne Perez has been interacting with the group. While the former WWE Women’s World Champion is out due to her recent injury, the company may have subtly revealed what could happen when she returns.

Many fans had speculated that Morgan could leave the faction on her own, but now it seems like the Stamford-based company may have other plans. It is possible another WWE star walks out with the current Tag Team Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Liv Morgan revealed a new t-shirt design. The most notable part of the post is that Dominik Mysterio is featured on the design.

The two members have been in a kayfabe relationship for a while now, with their alliance originally leading to the exile of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest from The Judgment Day. However, the post could be a hint that the two members may walk out of the group together. With Perez working her way into the good graces of Finn Balor and Raquel Rodriguez, this would make sense.

While Dom's Güerita was away filming her movie, Perez tried to get close to Mysterio. However, Liv returned to shut that down. Now, the former NXT Champion has adjusted her focus on how she'll get into the group. Additionally, as announced on the recent RAW episode, Dominik's scheduled match with AJ Styles for Night of Champions was cancelled by WWE due to an injury.

Perez also helped save Rodriguez from Rhea Ripley on the red brand. So perhaps she may look to do the same at Night of Champions during their Street Fight.

Major update on Liv Morgan's injury

During the latest episode of RAW, the announcement team gave a major update on Morgan's injury. She originally got injured during a match with Kairi Sane last week, with Sane being declared the winner as Liv could no longer compete.

It was then revealed this week that Liv Morgan would be out of action for a significant amount of time.

As one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, her spot will also need to be filled. Many believe that Perez will take her place and defend the titles in Morgan's absence.

The severity of the injury and exactly how long the former Women's World Champion will be out is still unknown. Fans have speculated that this is the best chance for WWE to push Perez up the ranks in The Judgment Day, much like they did with Liv Morgan while Ripley was out.

