WWE may have subtly confirmed two legends will help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes has the most important battle of his career at WrestleMania 41. He has to triumph over a 16-time World Champion who has joined hands with The Rock. And who knows, The Final Boss might bring more of his associates to annihilate Cody at Mania.

Cody Rhodes has so far been alone in his battle against these giants. However, WWE might have hinted at two superstars coming to Cody's aid at WrestleMania 41. It's CM Punk and the Master of the 619, Rey Mysterio. The two WWE legends can come out in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to help The American Nightmare.

The Straight Edge Superstar and Mysterio teamed up with Cody Rhodes in a dark match on the latest episode of RAW against The Judgment Day after the show went off-air. The trio also had a fun time after the match, and Rhodes and Punk even paid their tributes to Rey Mysterio.

The possibility of CM Punk and Mysterio coming out for Rhodes at Mania also arises, as the two are babyfaces on the show. Moreover, CM Punk is no longer Rhodes' challenger at WrestleMania 41, as he's set for a Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Rey Mysterio is also not in the title picture at Mania, and he is probably going to enter into a feud with Chad Gable soon.

Since Kevin Owens is also no longer friends with Rhodes, and Sami Zayn is out, there is a good chance that these two will probably come out to help Cody at WrestleMania 41.

Stone Cold Steve Austin can also return at WrestleMania 41 to assist Cody Rhodes

The return of the Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania 41 is highly anticipated by the fans. Austin's return is also being expected because of his historic rivalry with The Rock. He has squared off against The Rock at three WrestleMania events.

Since The Rock will be there to see that John Cena secures his victory, Austin can return to help out Cody Rhodes. Moreover, his face-off with The Rock after a gap of nearly two decades would be a thrilling spectacle for fans.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was even rumored to show up last year, but for some reason, his talks with WWE fell through. However, since WrestleMania is happening in Nevada this year, which is where Austin currently lives, there's a strong chance that he'll return to WWE after three years.

