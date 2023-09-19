WWE may have subtly hinted at new top real-life couple in the company; will they replace Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch?

WWE may have given away their plans for the future last week and found replacements for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two stars, while not often appearing on WWE TV together, have been seen as the power couple in the company, appearing at official events together. However, at the TKO event where WWE and Endeavor finally merged, there was another couple present for the major photo opportunities - Montez Ford and Bianca Belair.

Belair has already established herself on the women's roster and has had an impressive run with the women's title as well. However, when it comes to Montez Ford, the star has yet to prove himself as a singles star.

He has, however, shown that he is more than capable of becoming a top star, and fans are just waiting for him to break out. The fact that the two were present together in what was one of the most important moments in WWE's history means that the company is seeing them as the future as well. They were also photographed with Vince McMahon, Triple H, and the other big names.

Rollins and Lynch still have long careers ahead of them, but it seems that the company was subtly hinting at the fact that they have eyes on two of the most promising stars in the company who would be their successors.

Whether this plays out or not remains to be seen in the coming years, but with the company having its eye on them, Belair and Ford's careers might also take off into the stratosphere soon.

Will WWE have a lot of changes in the coming months?

Given the formation of TKO with Endeavor, there are a number of things that fans have to look forward to. Possibly cameo appearances from top UFC stars at events and vice versa, there's a lot that can happen.

A lot of employees were released by the company over the weekend as well, with top names like Dana Warrior finding themselves without a job.

The coming months might see changes in strategy as well as the company adjusts to its new ownership.