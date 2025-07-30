  • home icon
  WWE may have subtly revealed unfortunate news on Shinsuke Nakamura's status in the company

WWE may have subtly revealed unfortunate news on Shinsuke Nakamura's status in the company

By JP David
Published Jul 30, 2025 10:11 GMT
Shinsuke Nakamura is a WWE Superstar. (Photos: WWE.com and @shinsukenakamura on IG)
Shinsuke Nakamura is a WWE Superstar. (Photos: WWE.com and @shinsukenakamura on IG)

Shinsuke Nakamura has barely been seen on WWE television, with just three matches since April. The company may have subtly revealed some unfortunate news about The Wayward Samurai's status heading into a big event in Japan.

Nakamura has only wrestled three times since April, including the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, a triple threat qualifying match for Money in the Bank, and a first-round fatal four-way match in the King of the Ring tournament.

The King of Strong Style hasn't been featured in a feud since dropping the United States Championship to LA Knight in March. There have been rumors about his potential departure, but there are no confirmed reports regarding the duration of his current WWE contract.

However, based on the recent announcement of a couple of WWE SuperShows in Japan this October, Shinsuke Nakamura's standing appears quite bleak. He wasn't featured on the official poster, which included IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, The New Day, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, Gunther, and AJ Styles.

Both shows will be held in Tokyo, so it would be shocking if Shinsuke Nakamura wasn't on the match card. Another shocking detail from the poster is the absence of Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Akira Tozawa.

Shinsuke Nakamura could be part of WWE SuperShow Japan

Despite his absence on the official poster, Shinsuke Nakamura could still be part of the WWE SuperShow in Japan this October. Based on the WWE SuperShow Mexico poster, several missing stars were still part of the two-night match cards in Mexico City and Guadalajara.

And if Nakamura doesn't have a program or feud on television by October, he could be needed to fill in for at least the first day of the SuperShow. It will be held on the same day as SmackDown, so the first event will likely feature stars from RAW and unused stars from the blue brand.

As for the following day, RAW stars might need to hop on a plane quickly to make it to Monday's episode in Sacramento, California. So Nakamura would be needed to fill in again if that were the case. And based on his recent social media activity, The King of Strong Style appears to be occasionally spending time in Japan.

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

