WWE may have subtly spoiled the next World Heavyweight Champion after Jey Uso

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE's creative team might have subtly revealed the name of the next World Heavyweight Champion after Jey Uso. He's Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Although The Visionary didn't do it directly, his Wiseman did it for him by telling Jey backstage.

The Wiseman challenged Jey Uso to a title match against Seth Rollins on the May 5 edition of RAW. He had made all the arrangements to lay out Jey Uso and snatch the title from him by involving Bron Breakker. However, CM Punk spoiled the party for Rollins and company. This week on RAW, Heyman accosted the Yeet Master backstage and then subtly told him the long-term plan.

"Fact, Bron Breakker is not looking for your title. Fact, Bron Breakker is looking to slow down your momentum. You are that great of a champion. Fact, whether it's you or Logan Paul, or Gunther, you're all short-term. The long term plan for the World Heavyweight Championship is Seth Freakin Rollins," Heyman told Jey Uso.

Paul has been behind Jey's back for a while. Earlier this month, he laid a trap and got him to put his newly won title on RAW. Now, he is pulling him down by constantly reminding him that he is a lesser star than Seth Rollins and is not worthy to be a champion.

Jey and Bron Breakker clashed in the main event of RAW this week. Heyman once again tried to cause outside interference and got Rollins to attack the Yeet Master. However, The Best in the World and Sami Zayn had Jey's back. The duo came out to remove Rollins and Breakker from the ring.

This week at Saturday Night's Main Event, Punk and Zayn will go one-on-one with Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins in a tag-team match. Let's wait and watch what comes out of this epic encounter.

Jey Uso will defend his WWE title against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event

The Yeet Master will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against The Maverick at SNME. This would be Jey's second title defense after first defending it against Rollins on RAW.

Most probably, Jey is expected to retain his title against Logan Paul. Since Gunther is also back in the title picture, the Yeet Sensation will defend it again on the May 9 edition of RAW. Since WWE generally doesn't book a heel vs heel title match, Jey Uso is speculated to retain his title at SNME.

