Jey Uso to lose his WWE World Heavyweight Championship after RAW Superstar betrays him? Exploring potential breakup

At WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a career-defining moment. "Main Event" Jey defeated Gunther in a hard-hitting classic, proving he could find success as a singles competitor without The Bloodline.
Since moving to RAW, Jey has formed a tight alliance with Sami Zayn, a bond built on shared history and mutual respect. Their chemistry has been undeniable, and they often team up to battle common enemies. Sami, who once broke out of The Bloodline himself, has been Jey’s strongest supporter in his solo journey.
However, the strongest supporter could betray his best friend and turn the cards instantly if he wants. Zayn could challenge Jey for the World Heavyweight Championship, and if a storyline like this is built, Zayn could further defeat the former Bloodline star to hold the world title for the first time in his career. This would not only change the landscape of the company but also make headlines all around the world.
The World Heavyweight Champion has been trying to get the upper hand against Logan Paul over the past few weeks and is set to battle the social media sensation at Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, Uso is also a target for Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, who have been engaged in a feud with Sami Zayn and CM Punk.
Zayn and Punk are set to battle Rollins and Breakker at Saturday Night’s Main Event, and a possible engagement from Jey Uso could be seen. This could be when Zayn accidentally attacks Uso to tease a storyline that could further lead to a betrayal. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men next.
Jey Uso’s career could end with a WWE booking decision, feels veteran
Jey Uso’s clash with Logan Paul with his World Heavyweight Championship on the line is all set for Saturday Night’s Main Event, and the fans have been excited to witness the action. However, veteran Vince Russo feels that a possible decision from WWE could end Jey’s career.
During a recent edition of Writing with Russo, the veteran stated that Jey’s career would be negatively affected if Logan Paul wins the world title.
"Couple of things too you gotta look at Chris. How quickly they took the Intercontinental Title off of him. So you can do that again. And number 2, man if anybody doesn't need a title, it's Logan Paul. If anyone, like he does not. The only thing about it though is, if Logan Paul were indeed the champion, you know he would be bringing that belt everywhere. That belt would be all over the place. But no Chris, if you take that belt off of Jey Uso at this point, you kill that guy," Russo said.
While it still doesn’t seem like Jey is losing the World Heavyweight Championship any time soon, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for him next.