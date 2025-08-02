  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE may have subtly teased a shocking future move for Cody Rhodes on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025

WWE may have subtly teased a shocking future move for Cody Rhodes on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 02, 2025 02:43 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Cody Rhodes will headline SummerSlam for the second year in a row as he faces John Cena in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Champion. But the way the segment went, WWE may have teased a shocking future move for The American Nightmare.

Ad

By now, you may or may not know it, but John Cena is no longer a heel. That's right: he turned babyface by confessing to the error of his ways five months ago, telling Cody Rhodes and the fans that he was too caught up in someone else's vision (The Rock) that he lost himself along the way. His move to create a moment of shocking television backfire,d and he assured Cody that the only platinum rapper that would be there at SummerSlam would be Cena himself.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What was interesting was Cody Rhodes' body language in all of this. He got the beers and had a toast with Cena, welcoming him back to his normal ways. However, the way things play out, WWE could subtly have hinted at Cody going rogue at SummerSlam, possibly turning heel instead at Cena's expense.

Ad

Now it's hard to tell whether The Rock could be involved in all of this because the pendulum could swing either way. Cena taking shots at The Rock and Travis Scott seemed to be an indicaiton that he was done with them, but that doesn't mean they are gone for good, atleast not The Rock.

If so, it would be one of the more shocking turns that we've seen, especially since Cody is the #1 star and the face of WWE right now.

Ad

Time will tell what will happen, but we don't have to wait for very long to see as they face off on Sunday.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications