WWE may have subtly teased a shocking future move for Cody Rhodes on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025

Cody Rhodes will headline SummerSlam for the second year in a row as he faces John Cena in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Champion. But the way the segment went, WWE may have teased a shocking future move for The American Nightmare.By now, you may or may not know it, but John Cena is no longer a heel. That's right: he turned babyface by confessing to the error of his ways five months ago, telling Cody Rhodes and the fans that he was too caught up in someone else's vision (The Rock) that he lost himself along the way. His move to create a moment of shocking television backfire,d and he assured Cody that the only platinum rapper that would be there at SummerSlam would be Cena himself.What was interesting was Cody Rhodes' body language in all of this. He got the beers and had a toast with Cena, welcoming him back to his normal ways. However, the way things play out, WWE could subtly have hinted at Cody going rogue at SummerSlam, possibly turning heel instead at Cena's expense.Now it's hard to tell whether The Rock could be involved in all of this because the pendulum could swing either way. Cena taking shots at The Rock and Travis Scott seemed to be an indicaiton that he was done with them, but that doesn't mean they are gone for good, atleast not The Rock.If so, it would be one of the more shocking turns that we've seen, especially since Cody is the #1 star and the face of WWE right now.Time will tell what will happen, but we don't have to wait for very long to see as they face off on Sunday.