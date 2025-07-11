WWE megastar to return as "OTC2" and face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has been out of action since being taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 41. As fans eagerly await his return to the Stamford-based promotion, a recent update has sparked speculation about a dream match taking place at this year's SummerSlam.

WrestleVotes recently revealed that Reigns might be called "OTC1" or "Tribal Chief One" upon his return. Fans were left confused by this update, wondering about the reason behind adding "one" to his nickname. While it might just be for branding purposes, some believe this could be a hint at WWE introducing an "OTC2" or "Tribal Chief Two" down the line.

In an interesting possibility, The Rock could make his long-awaited return to WWE and reveal himself as "OTC2." This may lead to the much-anticipated dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2025.

The OTC is likely to seek revenge on Seth Rollins and company upon his return. However, with Paul Heyman recently hinting at a "Plan B" on RAW, the Triple H-led creative team may have bigger plans in store for the Original Tribal Chief. The Rock's potential involvement with The Visionary's faction may lead to him standing across the ring from Roman at SummerSlam.

One thing about The Final Boss is that he is always 10 steps ahead of everyone else. While The Rock may not have appeared on television since Elimination Chamber 2025, he could be pulling strings from the shadows. Seth Rollins introducing the WWE megastar as the mastermind behind the entire operation could lead to Roman Reigns challenging The Great One in a battle for power.

With the company hosting the first-ever two-night SummerSlam this year, the creative team may attempt to include as much star power on the card as possible. While Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship is confirmed as one of the main events, the spot for the other remains wide open. Therefore, WWE may finally book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for The Biggest Party of The Summer this year.

That said, it is just speculation for now. Fans will have to wait and see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for SummerSlam on August 2 and 3.

Rikishi pitches to be the new Wiseman for Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline

While speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi discussed the potential idea of Roman Reigns reuniting the OG Bloodline with Jacob Fatu and The Usos against Seth Rollins' faction.

Since Paul Heyman turned his back on the OTC and aligned with The Visionary as his Oracle, Rikishi offered to be the new Wiseman for the OG Bloodline.

"Well, you know, to be honest, I think when it comes to those guys, you need the player, players. Definitely, Roman Reigns has to be in that conversation. Would it make sense to come back and have Roman with Big Jim, with Jacob and Jey? You follow me? You know, maybe there's a new Wiseman there with the [OG] Bloodline. There's something people, you know, just—they've been waiting; they've been asking, and, you know what I mean, for me, I was, like, you know, I was like, to give the fans what they want."

It will be interesting to see when and how Roman Reigns makes his much-awaited return to WWE.

