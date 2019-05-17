×
WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ranking Each Participants' Chances of Winning 

Rimika Saini
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
529   //    17 May 2019, 21:30 IST

Are we in for a thriller?
Are we in for a thriller?

One cannot deny that inspite of the vehement criticism WWE has received over the last few weeks, every single fan will have their eyes glued to the WWE Network when the 2019 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match finally hits our screens.

While I may sound too optimistic, I genuinely feel that this year's Ladder Match could possibly end up being - one of the greatest ladder matches this company has ever booked.

Just look at the participants. King Ricochet, Finn Balor, Andrade 'Cien' Almas, Randy Orton, Drew Mcintyre, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, and Mustafa Ali.

All the eight superstars carry substantial quality in their arsenal to tear the house down and give the WWE Universe something they may never forget.

Granted that Braun Strowman's entry into the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match would have guaranteed absolute havoc, Sami Zayn's surprising inclusion has left me baffled and amused.

Therefore, in this article, we will analyze all the eight participants' chances and predict who eventually might come out winning it all this Sunday.

#8 Ali (SmackDown Live)

He will bring the house down
He will bring the house down

It's undeniable that Ali is destined to become one of WWE's most accomplished superstars and while he will cause problems for the other participants, he is not the favorite heading into this Sunday's Ladder match.

His outstanding athletic prowess will play a significant role in captivating the audience's attention and he will eventually come out earning the respect of the WWE Universe.

However, with matches of such stature where a superstar such as Ali would be willing to put it all on the line, his daring maneuvers could eventually cost him the briefcase.

#7 Ricochet (Raw)

There's little chance
There's little chance

Another WWE superstar who will do all things necessary to grab the briefcase is Monday Night Raw's most athletically gifted performer, Ricochet.

Although he has stood out with his undeniably beautiful aerial prowess, babyfaces like himself are in this bout to bolster the match's in-ring potential.

His versatility would prove beneficial in keeping the audience's at the edge of their seats, but if you're putting your money on Ricochet this Sunday, you better start thinking otherwise.

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Drew McIntyre Andrade 'Cien' Almas
