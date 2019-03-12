WWE Monday Night Raw: 4 things we got to know (11 March 2019)

The Shield in action on Raw

This week's episode of Raw came live from Pittsburg. The post-Fastlane show came with a lot of promise and to some extent did entice the WWE Universe, but nothing really awe-inspiring happened. The episode did have its share of surprises as we saw a major title change, a hyped confrontation, and above all, a portrayal of brutality.

As WrestleMania approaches, every episode of Raw will come with its own set of twists and turns as the WWE Universe gears up for the grandest stage of them all.

Here are the 4 things WWE told us on Raw.

#4 Drew McIntyre is the dominant heel

Drew McIntyre has been vicious on Raw

Drew McIntyre has had quite a run ever since he came back, and it seems the WWE are planning to make him the most dominant heel on the red brand of the company. Drew has impressed the WWE Universe and arguably has it all to succeed as a heel.

From his physical aura to his dense voice, the Scottish Psychopath seems to have been cut from the same cloth as many former successful heels have been.

This week’s Raw saw Drew at his vicious best, as the Scottish Psychopath first brutally attacked the Big Dog from behind. Roman recently rejoined the active roster following his cancer remission, and the Big Dog faced the wrath of Drew as the Scottish Psychopath gave him a wicked beating.

When Dean Ambrose came to seek revenge for his brother, he too was a recipient of a devastating beatdown at the hands of Drew McIntyre.

Their Falls Count Anywhere match was filled with exciting moments as the whole arena was pretty heated up.

While the match was evenly contested in the initial stages, the Scottish Psychopath took control as he punished Dean in the latter stages, and ended the match with a vicious claymore kick with Dean’s head stuck in the railing.

Nothing is more terrifying than Drew on Raw, and the WWE Creative clearly showed the fans what they are planning for Drew McIntyre.

Expect more from Drew in the coming weeks as WrestleMania approaches.

