WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: 29th May, 2017

Full speed ahead Extreme Rules!

by Aditya Rangarajan Preview 29 May 2017, 14:39 IST

Will the tension between the Universal Title hopefuls boil over again?

We’re just six days away from the most bruising, no-holds-barred, extreme pay-per-view of the year as the inhabitants of the Monday Night Raw locker room make their final preparations before this weekend’s event.

All eyes will, naturally, be on the five Superstars set to do battle to determine who will emerge as Brock Lesnar’s first challenger after the Beast Incarnate finally got the ‘Goldberg’ monkey off his shoulder at WrestleMania 33, capturing the Raw Universal Title in the process.

But that’s not to detract from the allure that has been afforded the Raw Tag Team division ever since the Hardyz made a triumphant title-winning return to the WWE family at the Show of Shows, something that would no doubt fuel the all-consuming fire of vengeance that burns within Sheamus and Cesaro to finally get one over the champions.

And last but not least, the WWE Universe would also be chomping at the bit to figure out who the mastermind behind the vile and unprovoked attack on Enzo Amore was. With answers to all this and more, here is our preview for the go-home show before WWE Extreme Rules, of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

#1 Will Bayley get extreme?

Your move, Bayley

There are no depths that Alexa Bliss won’t stoop to, in order to conquer her opponents; something that the Raw Women’s Champion has made abundantly clear this past couple of weeks with savage kendo stick attacks on Bayley and Mickie James.

At the very least, the Champion will feel at home when competing against Bayley in the Kendo Stick on a Pole match this weekend at Extreme Rules.

The biggest question, however, is if a mild-mannered and cheery character like Bayley can dig down deep and unleash a side of her that’s not been seen before to at least match, if not nullify, the Champion’s pronounced mean streak.

Tune in to this week’s episode of Raw to find out.