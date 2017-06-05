WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: 5th June, 2017

Let's get rolling towards WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017.

by Aditya Rangarajan Preview 05 Jun 2017, 21:28 IST

Samoa Joe will face Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire

After an entertaining Extreme Rules pay per view, we now shift our focus towards Great Balls of Fire, and this week’s Monday Night Raw is the first step in that transition.

How will Dean Ambrose react, now that he has fallen victim to Miz’s methodical plan all along and given up his Intercontinental Title strap in the process? It was game, set and match to the conniving Hollywood A-Lister at Extreme Rules and the Lunatic Fringe has no one but himself to blame for not knowing any better.

Bayley almost, almost found it within her to use the Kendo stick on Alexa Bliss but the moment of hesitation cost her dearly. Bliss retains her championship but must reckon with the promise that she made her ‘best friend’ Nia Jax.

Finally, Sheamus and Cesaro got the proverbial monkey off their backs with an elusive victory over Team Extreme at the pay-per-view...but the former Champions won’t be best pleased with being beaten at their own game inside the Steel Cage and will have a spot of revenge on their minds.

And what of Samoa Joe...the battle-hardened submission machine who withstood the challenge of four other men and earned the right to go one-on-one against the Beast at Great Balls of Fire?

Covering all this and more, here is our weekly preview of this week’s Monday Night Raw!

#1 Seventh Heaven

Caught between a rock and a hard place

It’s hard to deny the Miz his place among the pantheon of modern greats in the WWE after he relieved Dean Ambrose of his Intercontinental Title at Extreme Rules. It’s the Miz’s seventh reign with what is widely appreciated as the Wrestler’s Championship.

And it wouldn’t be like the Miz if he doesn’t organise a party to commemorate his achievement. It comes as no surprise, then, that he has announced that the Miz’s Intercontinental Championship “comeback” tour will begin on this week’s episode of Raw.

On the other hand, it wouldn’t be like Dean Ambrose if the Lunatic Fringe, out-thought and defeated, doesn’t gatecrash the party with revenge on his mind.