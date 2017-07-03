WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: July 3, 2017

The Great Balls of Fire have almost rolled into town...

by Aditya Rangarajan Preview 03 Jul 2017, 14:45 IST

Will this be the scene at Great Balls of Fire?

Also read: WWE RAW Results July 3rd 2017, Live Updates

Just one week away from the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, we make the final pitstop at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Arizona for the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw. Three titles are slated to be defended at the event, meaning that we would likely have a few testy final encounters before the concerned Superstars face each other over the weekend.

But most of the attention would undoubtedly be strained on Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe.

After Joe introduced the Beast Incarnate to the dreaded Coquina Clutch last week, how will Brock Lesnar bounce back? As they always say, a Beast is at its most dangerous when it is cornered.

Speaking of which, The Big Dog is another powerhouse who finds his back to the wall as Braun Strowman effortlessly hauled him into the Ambulance and sent him packing last week. If their Ambulance Match at Great Balls of Fire is to even be competitive, Roman Reigns has to get back his own... and quickly.

One rivalry that has certainly seen the pendulum of momentum swing to and fro, however, has been that between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins. After the ‘God’ and ‘The Man’ agreed to a showdown at GBOF this weekend, who will enter the contest with more confidence as they cross paths again this week?

With a run through of all these storylines and more, here is our preview for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

#1 Is Enzo Amore 'SAWFT'?

Pride comes before a fall...apparently, so does friendship

Enzo and Cass seemed to be well and truly on the way to mending their relationship when the 7-foot-tall Superstar professed what seemed like a heartfelt apology for his actions. Eager to have his brother back in his corner, Enzo bought it hook, line and sinker.

Alas, that trusting nature of his proved to be his undoing yet again as he was sent careening down the ramp for his ignorance.

If the revelation that it was indeed Cass who was behind the backstage sneak attacks raised more questions than answers, his nefarious make-believe only to blindside Enzo again this past week made it crystal clear that the imposing Superstar has gone well past the point of no return.

The million dollar question, however, is how Enzo will react to all of this?