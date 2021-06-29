5 WWE Superstars who shouldn't win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE had a strong start to the build of Money in the Bank 2021. As with every edition since 2017, there will be a men's and women's match. Last year's Money in the Bank ladder matches took place at the same time and was a cinematic "corporate ladder match".

This year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view will be the second show since the global lockdown in 2020 to have a live crowd. There are good contenders in both matches this year.

While superstars like Big E are poised to receive big pushes, the below superstars shouldn't win the men's Money in the Bank this year:

#5. Riddle - Too early for a Money in the Bank victory

Riddle beat Drew McIntyre in an upset to qualify for MITB

Riddle is approaching a full year on the main roster. While he made a splash on SmackDown, it was his move to RAW that proved to be a big difference-maker. Opportunities have come, and he already has one United States Championship to his name.

After losing the US Title to Sheamus at WrestleMania 37, Riddle teamed up with Randy Orton to form RK-Bro. Riddle qualified for the ladder match, while Randy Orton failed to do so on his first attempt.

Riddle would be a good Mr. Money in the Bank, but not this year. He's still early into his main roster career, so putting the briefcase in his hands would be a mistake.

He's good where he is right now. From the look of it, the tension between them will subside post-Money in the Bank, but a long-term feud means that they will collide at some point.

The decision to have Riddle beat Drew McIntyre and qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match was right. But for now, the ladder match should simply serve as a first-time experience for The King Of Bros.

