WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Full match-card predictions

WWE is all set to present its next pay-per-view Money in the Bank on July 18, 2021. The show will take place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, in front of live fans and will be the company's first pay-per-view on their return to live touring.

Vince McMahon surely has huge plans for Money in the Bank as it was delayed specifically to take place in front of live fans. The match card for the show has already started to take shape with multiple matches announced on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Multiple more matches would be added to the card in the coming weeks.

Let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same. Who are you rooting for to win this year's men's and women's Money in the Bank matches?

#7 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Keith Lee for the Universal Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2021

Go home. Stay home.

And if you come back to MY ring…

You’ll acknowledge me. #Smackdown https://t.co/1HLq1kacrx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 19, 2021

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been dominating the roster of SmackDown since last year and looks almost unstoppable. Last week on SmackDown, he defeated Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell. On Talking Smack, Paul Heyman issued an open challenge for any superstar to step up to The Tribal Chief this coming Friday.

Now, this could be a great platform for WWE to have a massive return and who better than former NXT Champion Keith Lee. With Money in the Bank having live fans, the company would want to have Roman Reigns compete in a major match against a popular babyface.

Keith Lee has been off TV for nearly four months now and fans would love to see him back. With the rumors of Mia Yim being drafted to SmackDown, it makes sense for Lee to also move over to the Blue brand.

Roman Reigns has an interesting history against Keith Lee, dating all the way back to Survivor Series 2019. While The Limitless One might not win his match against The Tribal Chief at WWE Money in the Bank 2021, a strong showing would help him a lot.

Prediction: Roman Reigns retains the Universal Championship.

