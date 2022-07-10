WWE Money in the Bank 2022: 10 Behind the scene photos you need to see

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is in the history books. It paved the way for a new generation of stars to reach the top of the WWE mountain.

Fans worldwide and in the MGM Grand Garden Arena witnessed breathtaking action, amazing matches, some surprises, and a new champion crowned. However, a lot more happened backstage that we couldn't see until now!

Let's look at ten behind-the-scenes photos from Money in the Bank 2022 and glimpse what was going on behind those curtains at the Premium Live Event. Comment and share your favorite picture from this article.

#10. Liv in the Bank!

Liv Morgan backstage after her victory!

Money in the Bank was a dream night for Liv Morgan. The SmackDown star was part of the women's MITB ladder match. While a vast section of the WWE Universe wanted her to win, she wasn't an odds-on-favorite.

However, WWE finally lived up to its promise of giving fans what they wanted, booking Liv Morgan to win. The picture above shows Morgan backstage with the MITB briefcase after her victory. It's clear how much this win meant to her.

#9. Little Miss Bliss at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Alexa Bliss backstage at the show!

Another competitor in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match this year was Alexa Bliss. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion formed a tag team with Morgan and competed together multiple times before the show.

While Bliss couldn't win her second MITB ladder match, fans hope WWE soon brings her back into the main event scene. The above picture shows Bliss backstage before her match at MITB.

#8. "Never try this at home"

Shotzi Blackheart showing off her injury after the match!

Gone are the days when women in WWE used to have "not so hardcore" matches compared to men. The women's Money in the Bank ladder match had several amazing spots and fast-paced action.

However, such stipulation matches are often risky. Shotzi Blackheart was injured and busted open during the bout but continued the match. In the above picture, Shotzi shows off the gruesome injury she suffered on the show. We hope the injury isn't too serious and she recovers soon!

#7. The All-Mighty United States Champion

Bobby Lashley looking at the gold he just won!

Bobby Lashley has arguably been one of the most dominant WWE Superstars over the last few years. The company has shown a lot of faith in him, especially after his alliance with MVP.

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 saw Lashley again capture gold as he defeated Theory to become the new United States Champion. In the above picture, Lashley is shown with his title backstage, with gratitude in his eyes.

#6. Big Match Beckz ready for battle at Money in the Bank

Becky Lynch before the MITB match!

Not many can claim to have Becky Lynch's fashion sense regarding ring attire (her husband Seth Rollins being an exception). Over the last few months, she has debuted some insane ring gear, and Money in the Bank was no exception.

Lynch competed in the women's MITB ladder match and was the odds-on-favorite to win. But that didn't happen and she was visibly frustrated (in character) about losing. Nonetheless, the above picture shows Lynch in her tough-to-describe but fantastic attire before the match.

#5. A rollercoaster night for The Baddest Woman on the Planet

Ronda Rousey about to make her entrance!

Ronda Rousey was scheduled to defend her title against Natalya at Money in the Bank. The two had a heated feud on SmackDown, with both stars passing personal comments to try and blur the line between reality and kayfabe.

Ultimately, Rousey won by forcing Natalya to tap out. However, her celebration was short-lived as Liv Morgan immediately cashed in her contract to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

In the above picture, Rousey is about to make her entrance with her title in the gorilla position.

#4. Getting ready for a banger of a match!

Is this a pre-match ritual for The Bloodline?

While both Money in the Bank ladder matches were amazing, the best bout of the night for many was the tag team battle between The Usos and The Street Profits. In the above picture, Jey Uso can be seen getting ready for the match, charging himself up to bring all the intensity into the ring.

The Usos successfully defended their Unified Tag Team Titles. However, the match ended controversially as the deciding pinfall wasn't clean. The two teams will now face each other in a rematch at WWE SummerSlam 2022 later this month.

#3. Closely watching the match!

Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan backstage!

Fans often wonder what exactly WWE Superstars do backstage during the show. They prepare for their match, rehearse, chit-chat, and watch the other matches live on the show.

The above picture is a perfect example of the same. In the picture, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan closely watch the Tag Team Title bout between The Usos and The Street Profits. Of course, this match meant a lot to Belair as her husband Montez Ford was in it.

#2. Mr. Money in the Bank 2022

Are we looking at a future world champion?

Theory lost his US Championship to Lashley at Money in the Bank 2022. However, his night was far from over. Adam Pearce announced him as a last-minute surprise entrant into the men's MITB ladder match.

Theory has been getting a major push since late last year, but no one expected WWE to go this far so quickly as he won the MITB match. In the above picture, Theory shows off his incredible physique backstage. Could he be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? How big of an achievement it would be for him!

#1. The new SmackDown Women's Champion!

All smiles everywhere after this heartwarming title victory!

Liv Morgan was the night's biggest winner at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. She first competed in the women's MITB ladder match and won. She later cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

While fans questioned WWE's decision to let Morgan cash in her contract so fast, everyone was happy to see the RAW star fulfill her dream. In the above picture, Morgan can be seen backstage after her title victory at Money in the Bank. You can also spot former superstar Tyson Kidd, who now works as a producer for WWE.

