WWE Money in the Bank 2022 preview and predictions

WWE Money in the Bank is all set to take place tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. As usual, the show features two multi-person ladder matches - one for the men and one for the women. The winner will get a shot a championship match at any time, anywhere for up to a year.

On the men's side, one notable difference from previous years is that there is no championship match at the event, which takes away the intrigue of a potential cash-in. The build-up to the show has included teases for a cash-in at SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Six matches make up the show, with many of them poised to put summer storylines in motion.

On that note, here is the preview and prediction for each match. As always, it will be interesting to see what the landscape is after the event.

#1 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

This year's men's match features Seth Rollins, Riddle, Madcap Moss, Omos, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus. In building this, there have been a few interesting stories established.

Rollins has one of the most memorable cash-ins in WWE history and has a recent history with Roman Reigns that the company can always go back to. Additionally, Sami Zayn's recent alliance with the Bloodline poses an interesting scenario where he could win and use this alliance as leverage in a cash-in.

Drew McIntyre is seemingly on a journey back to the title picture and is rumored to face Reigns at Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom in September. Perhaps the story will advance here with a ladder match win. Omos has been built as a possible favorite given his height and does not need to solely rely on the ladder.

The most likely scenario, given the story, would see Riddle winning the contract. It was established several weeks ago when he lost to Roman Reigns on Smackdown that he would no longer be able to challenge for the title. Given this stipulation and Riddle's popularity, there is a very good chance that the company will give him the win at Money in the Bank to set up a rematch down the road.

Prediction: Riddle will win the Men's Money in the Bank contract

#2 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Who will win the Women's Money in the Bank Contract?

The Women's Money in the Bank ladder match features Becky Lynch, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss.

This match should be a bit more straightforward than the men's in terms of the likely outcome. While there's always the possibility that the company could go with an underdog like Morgan or someone that they are establishing like Rodriguez or Evans, the path has been set for Lynch to win the contract.

Given her history with both Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair, it would make sense for her to have a role in one of the championship matches at SummerSlam, either as an actual opponent or a surprise cash-in.

Fans should also not rule out a potential swerve at tonight's event. A possible sign of this would be if the ladder match opens the show. If that happens, there is a possibility that she cashes in later in the night.

Prediction: Becky Lynch will win the Women's Money in the Bank contract

#3 Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women's Championship

Injuries and departures have changed the plans for the women's championship matches on this show.

WWE has done a decent job of trying to make this match relevant, namely the history between Ronda Rousey and Natalya, along with the tease of the latter making Rousey tap out.

Despite this, a Rousey victory is pretty much a foregone conclusion.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey will retain the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank

#4 Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women's Championship

Will Carmella Surprise the WWE Universe with a Championship win?

The match was originally scheduled to have Rhea Ripley challenge Belair for the title. With Ripley out due to injury, Carmella stepped in as her replacement.

Again, this will be another straightforward match with Belair picking up the win. The hook for this match is that Bayley may make her return to attack Belair. This would make sense, particularly given Bayley's close friendship with Carmella.

Prediction: Bianca Belair will retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank

#5 WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

Are the Street Profits Headed for a Breakup after Money in the Bank?

WWE's tag team division is a bit depleted, with the Usos holding both brands' tag team titles. This makes opportunities limited.

Interestingly, it looks like the company will be dissolving a couple of teams over the next couple of months, notably Rey and Dom Mysterio. And last night on Smackdown, there was a quick tease that there was dissension with the Street Profits, making it fairly certain that the Usos will retain the titles.

It would be a questionable move to break up the Street Profits. While they have lost several big matches, they are still popular and can easily move back into the title picture with the right storyline. It will be interesting to see how this pans out.

Prediction: The Usos will retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Money in the Bank

#6 Bobby Lashley vs. Theory for the WWE United States Championship

Will Lashley regain the WWE United States Championship?

The outcome of this match should be interesting. It is clear that Theory is held in very high regard with the company, with a rumored match against John Cena at SummerSlam. With injuries to several main event level stars, the company is going to want to keep Lashley strong.

In the end, Theory is the type of character that can get his heat back in defeat. The company could still have him move on to face Cena at the end of the month, while Lashley moves on to defend the title again.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley will win the WWE United States Championship at Money in the Bank

