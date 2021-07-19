Money In The Bank Results: John Cena returns; New Champions crowned

WWE Money in the Bank kicked off with the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The Kickoff Show saw The Usos defeat The Mysterios to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

.@DomMysterio35 is FEELING the love from the WWE Universe, but will the experience of the @WWEUsos get the best of him with the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line??? #MITB @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/YTXcddEEvw — WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2021

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match

Tamina was the first to get a ladder into the ring but Asuka got in her way and pinned her under the ladder before climbing. Tamina tried to lift it off her before Morgan interrupted the climb and the match continued.

Natalya and Morgan took Nikki Ash out with the ladder before Naomi and Morgan joined in. Tamina hit a Samoan Drop on Naomi.

Asuka drove the Women's Tag Team Champion into the barricade with a hip attack before Morgan was trapped in the ladder in the corner and Alexa worked on taking her and Natalya out.

Vega and Alexa met at the top of the ladder and Bliss took control of Zelina, making her climb down. A big brawl kicked off in the ring before Nikki climbed up on a ladder and dived on top of the whole lineup.

Natalya and Tamina stopped Alexa from climbing before attacking her with a ladder on the outside. The group joined in and buried Bliss in a heap of ladders before Morgan was in the ring to climb the ladder but was stopped by Tamina.

A bunch of ladders were brought in the ring as Asuka, Naomi, Tamina, Vega, Natalya, and Morgan were on the three ladders before Nikki ran up, climbed over the others, and grabbed the briefcase!

Result: Nikki A.S.H won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match

Grade: B+

Backstage at Money In The Bank, Roman Reigns told the Usos that winning the match was the easy part but Roman getting them to where they are was the real task. Reigns asked them to acknowledge him before saying he was proud of them.

