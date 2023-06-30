WWE Money in the Bank: Roman Reigns could be in trouble if tag team reunites after 7 years

Roman Reigns is set for a major tag team match with Solo Sikoa at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank event. Although the duo is set to face The Usos, The Tribal Chief may be in trouble if rumored returning stars set their sights on him.

In 2016, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton kicked off their feud, and after a couple of matches, the latter joined The Wyatt Family. The Viper won the Royal Rumble the following year, but since Bray was the WWE Champion then, he forfeited his spot. Still, The Apex Predator betrayed his partner the next month and set up a match for WrestleMania 33. Both men are currently out of action due to injuries but are also heavily rumored to return at Money in the Bank.

If both men return at Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns will have some problems as he has unresolved issues with the two. It was "his fault" that Randy Orton has been out for a while, and it was rumored that they were supposed to face each other at last year's SummerSlam. On the other hand, it was The Tribal Chief who took Wyatt's Universal Championship from him back in 2020.

What are the reports regarding Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's ahead of WWE Money in the Bank?

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt in 2016 and 2021

Orton has been out of action since May of last year after a back injury for which he had already received surgery. His last match was with Matt Riddle against The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, which RK-Bro lost.

According to WRKD Wrestling, Randy may be nearing his return, possibly occurring at WWE Money in the Bank. However, reports by Ringside News also stated that this may not be the case.

On the other hand, Wyatt only returned to the company last October after his shocking release in 2021. He was feuding with Bobby Lashley and was expected to have a match at WrestleMania 39. But Wyatt suddenly disappeared. As per the latest reports by Xero News, their feud may continue once The Eater of Worlds returns.

What is the latest report regarding Roman Reigns' WWE Money in the Bank match?

The Usos vs. Roman and Solo match is highly anticipated, not only because of their real-life relationship but also due to the ongoing season of betrayal within the group. Due to this, it's no wonder why WWE may have difficulty deciding on a finish.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has devised two "drastic finishes" for Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos at Money in the Bank, and no conclusion has been made. However, Jey Uso and Sikoa reportedly participated in a private "run-through" session last week.

It remains to be seen if other faces appear at Money in the Bank and even interfere in some matches on the card.

