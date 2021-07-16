WWE Money in the Bank Rumor Roundup - Former champion backstage, Big surprises planned, Roman Reigns spoils major announcement?

Money in the Bank 2021 is just days away and will be only the second show after WWE's return to the road, which begins later tonight. A raucous crowd is expected for the pay-per-view and the company won't disappoint. We already have a pretty stacked card confirmed for Money in the Bank 2021 and a couple of matches could still get added.

WE. CAN'T. WAIT.



24 hours until the WWE Universe is BACK! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/J5MpuUZabL — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2021

With the event set to take place this Sunday night, we took a look at some of the rumors doing the rounds ahead of the show, and they seem to suggest that Vince McMahon's promotion could have some big surprises planned for the WWE Universe.

#5 WWE could have some big surprises planned

With the ThunderDome officially behind them, source states that WWE has some cool & exciting things planned for this weekend….. Expect a surprise or two. Truly a pivotal time in recent WWE history. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 13, 2021

Last Monday’s episode of RAW marked the end of the ThunderDome era as WWE gets ready to hit the road again, starting with SmackDown later tonight. The Money in the Bank pay-per-view will also take place in front of a live audience and it looks like WWE could have a few surprises planned for the night.

Stakes are definitely going to be high at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and we have already learned that WWE Superstars have been undergoing extra training sessions in preparation for the company returning to the road.

Unfortunately, Bayley, one of the biggest successes of the ThunderDome Era, picked up a freak injury during one of these sessions and will be out for nine months.

