WWE Money In The Bank (19th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of MITB 2019

Who will walk out of MITB as the Universal Champion?

It is time for one of the most exciting PPV's of the year as WWE Money In The Bank is sure to bring in a lot of changes in both RAW and SmackDown Live.

The main attraction of the PPV will be the Men's and Women's MITB Ladder matches as a shot at the major titles will be hanging in the balance.

But the WWE Universe is set for a thrilling ride as the match card has some high stakes contests as well.

The SmackDown Live Tag-Team championships maybe relegated to the kick-off show but the competitors involved in the title match is sure to grab the attention of the WWE Universe.

Daniel Bryan and Rowan were able to beat The Usos to win the titles a few weeks back. Can they repeat the feat or will Jimmy and Jey take the titles back to RAW?

The Cruiserweight championship is set to be defended on the main show tonight and it shows how much 205 Live has progressed over the years. Can Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari put on a show for the WWE Universe?

The Miz and Shane McMahon have been locked in this feud that was made very personal by the SmackDown Live Commissioner when he put his hands on the A-Lister's father. The former tag team partners will be locked inside the steel cage tonight. Who will come out victorious and probably put an end to this long feud?

The night will also see The Man, Becky Lynch, defend both the RAW and SmackDown Live Championships against Lacey Evans and Charlotte respectively. The momentum is surely with the challengers as they put the champion through a table. Can Becky Two Belts overcome the odds and walk out as the double champ?

Kofi Kingston has been looking to get his hands on Kofi Kingston ever since he turned his back on the New Day. KO wants to take away the title away from Kofi, while the Dreadlocked Dynamo is not ready to give away the title that easy. Who will prevail?

And finally, in what is nothing less than a dream match, Seth Rollins will defend his Universal Championship against AJ Styles. This feud has certainly picked up heat ever since The Phenomenal One laid out the Beastslayer twice on two separate occasions. Can Rollins get his revenge and retain the championship or will Styles walk out with the title?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

Catch all the live updates from Money In The Bank right here.