WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Wrestlers who deserve a push at Money In The Bank

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
830   //    19 May 2019, 22:54 IST

Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view is just a few weeks away and the management and the writers will want to make the most of this opportunity to give some of its stars a major push. A lot of emerging superstars have been given pushes in the past (not just with the briefcase) and have gone on to do some great things with the company.

This has been proof of the significance of this event and how it can really make or break a career in the long-run, with the WWE utilizing the pay-per-view to really build-up names that have showcased talent. Keeping that in mind, this could yet again be an occasion where the company now hands some of its wasted mid-carders a push that can bring them back to life. 

Here are five superstars that could get the push, though they will not feature in the ladder matches.

#5 The Miz

The Miz
The Miz

The Miz has been trying hard to make an impact and make his transformation from a heel to a baby-face work, though things have not gone that well since he made his return to RAW. He has once again been involved in a feud with Shane McMahon, where he has been chasing around the latter at times while getting up beaten on others.

The writers are trying to build a strong storyline after all the hype that has been going around his change of character in the company. The former Intercontinental and WWE champion now needs a push to make his new character work and the steel-cage match could be the right kind of push that he has been waiting for.

A win over his fierce nemesis could end this personal rivalry at this very event and make The Miz a serious contender for some titles in the days to come.


